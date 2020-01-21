The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Virgo Horoscope For January 22, 2020: Get To Know Virgo Daily Predictions

Horoscope

Virgo horoscope: Virgos are born between August 23 to September 22. Read to know what the stars have in store for you today and plan your day accordingly.

Written By Shreni Jogani | Mumbai | Updated On:
virgo

Born between August 23 - September 22, Virgos are mostly reserved and committed. This is a zodiac sign that strives for perfection the most. Virgos are known to be one of the most adorable zodiac signs. Virgo’s lucky numbers are 5, 14, and 23. Their lucky colors are red, brown, and black.

Virgo - What to expect today?

It is an ideal day to start work on your dream project, as your pragmatic and positive attitude will push you to achieve your objective. It is an ideal day to work on things that matter, and are of great importance. Spend the day reading and unwinding over meaningful conversations. There are so many things to be grateful for in life. 

Love

You need to give time and be patient. You have been disinterested in solving things with your partner for a long time. Today is no different, but your excited partner will leave no stone unturned to make you feel special. For all singles, it is an ideal day to focus on starting a romantic endeavor. Stay motivated, you are worthy of all the love and attention. 

Career 

You must be more alert while making choices. You have been waiting for the recognition to come your way. But the right time is no way near the corner. This might lead to emotional turmoil. Do not let your feelings overwhelm you or overpower your mind. Think rationally, and work towards proving your capabilities at work. 

READ:Virgo Horoscope For January 21, 2020: Get To Know Virgo Daily Predictions

Health 

It is a good time to try some Yoga. The cosmos is working in your favor, throw the blanket and run towards a fitter tomorrow. Start with baby steps, and work towards building a fit body. This is an ideal time to work towards having a nourishing diet. 

READ:Virgo Horoscope For January 18, 2020: Get To Know Virgo Daily Predictions

Family 

You must be willing to make efforts towards your family. Plan a trip in advance for June or July. They need a break and so do you. If nothing else then go for a movie or a quiet walk at night. Try and resolve matters before things get worse.

READ:Virgo Horoscope For January 19, 2020: Get To Know Virgo Daily Predictions

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NCP SLAMS BJP OVER SPOOF VIDEO
CHAWLA STARING AT EXTRADITION
ABSURD RTI QUERIES
BJP MLA OPPOSES MUMBAI 24X7
AAP TAUNTS BJP AFTER CANDIDATE LIST
LIFE INSURANCE FOR NRI IN INDIA