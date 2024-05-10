Advertisement

With the summer bringing along with it a hike in temperatures and intense sunlight, many homeowners look for ways to keep their living spaces cool and fresh without overusing air conditioners. One natural solution is to incorporate indoor plants that not only beautify the home but also improve air quality and bring a sense of calm. Here are five of the best indoor plants to enhance your living space this summer:

Spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum)

Easy to care for and resilient, the spider plant thrives in indirect sunlight and can tolerate neglect, making it perfect for busy or forgetful plant owners. Its rich foliage and unique spider-like shoots can also help remove pollutants from the air, such as formaldehyde and xylene.Peace Lily

Peace lily (Spathiphyllum)

Known for its striking white blooms and dark green leaves, the Peace Lily is more than just visually appealing. It enhances indoor air quality by filtering out harmful toxins and thrives in shady areas, making it ideal for rooms with less natural light.Snake Plant (Sansevieria trifasciata)

The snake plant is renowned for its hardiness and unique vertical, striped leaves. It can survive with minimal water and light, making it suitable for summer and effective at improving indoor air quality, particularly by converting CO2 into oxygen at night.

Aloe vera

Aloe Vera is not only beneficial for its healing properties but also as an indoor plant that can help keep your home cool. It absorbs carbon dioxide and releases oxygen, improving your indoor air quality, and its ability to thrive in direct sunlight makes it perfect for sunny windowsills.

Rubber plant (Ficus elastica)

With its broad, dark green leaves, the rubber plant is efficient at cleaning the air and converting CO2 into oxygen. It is relatively easy to grow

