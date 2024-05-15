Advertisement

It is International Day of Families today, May 15, to highlight the importance of families in everyone's life. The day also provides an opportunity to promote awareness of issues relating to families. This year, the theme is Families and Climate Change which aims to raise awareness of how climate change impacts families and the role families can play in climate action. As the day is here, share these wishes, quotes and messages to your family members and relatives.

International Day Of Families 2024: Wishes

Happy Family Day! May god bless your family and give your family all the happiness and prosperity.

Family is like a team. All members have their own roles. I hope our team is the strongest ever.

Having a place to go is a home, having someone to love is family, and having both is a blessing. Happy family day.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

Here’s to making new memories and strengthening our family ties! Happy International Day of Families. May the future be bright for all of us.

Family is like branches on a tree, we all grow in different directions but our roots remain the same.

Here’s to strong families in all their beautiful forms! Happy International Day of Families! May we embrace our differences and find strength in our love for each other.

Feeling so grateful for the incredible gift of family. Happy International Day of Families! Sending love to all the amazing families out there.

Happy Family Day to all, it’s my honour to be a part of such an amazing and supportive family.

Wishing you a day filled with laughter and love! Happy International Day of Families. May we cherish the bonds that connect us.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

May our families continue to grow in understanding and support. Happy International Day of Families! Here’s to weathering any storm, together.

International Day Of Families 2024: Messages

The foundation of a good society is a happy family. Together, let's spread brotherhood and love among all the families. Happy International Day of Families 2023.

Your life is full of smiles and joy when you have your family by your side through thick and thin. Cheers to you and your loved ones. Happy International Day of Families.

God has blessed us with a fantastic family. No matter what, let's stick together and love each other constantly. Happy International Day of Families.

Family is you, me, and our kids. I want to hug you all and say – I love you so much today, tomorrow and always. Happy International Day of Families.

Here’s to a family that beams like the sun and binds like the stars. May our connection continue to grow stronger, no matter where we are.

(A representative image | Image: Unsplash)

International Day Of Families 2024: Quotes

"Being a family means you are a part of something very wonderful. It means you will love and be loved for the rest of your life." - Lisa Weed.

“Family is not an important thing. It’s everything.” – Michael J. Fox.

"Family is the most important thing in the world." - Princess Diana.

"That's what people do who love you. They put their arms around you and love you when you're not so lovable." - Deb Caletti.

"Home is people. Not a place. If you go back there after the people are gone, then all you can see is what is not there any more." - Robin Hobb.

"Families are the compass that guides us. They are the inspiration to reach great heights, and our comfort when we occasionally falter." - Brad Henry.

“In family life, love is the oil that eases friction, the cement that binds closer together, and the music that brings harmony.” — Friedrich Nietzsche.

“Home is where the heart is, but it wouldn’t be home without a family.” – Joyce Brothers.

Happy International Day Of Families!