Advertisement

School kids are not just impressionable, they are also the beacon of hope for the future generation. They are the ones who will change the world with the power of education. So, when it comes to important events like International Women’s Day, celebrated every year on 8th March, children need to be aware of the significance of these days. Here are some speech ideas for International Women’s Day 2024 for kids to not just prepare for their school events, but also learn a little more about the day.

Speech 1 International Women's Day

International Women’s Day | Image: Unsplash

Today, we gather to celebrate International Women's Day, a day dedicated to honoring the achievements and contributions of women around the world. It's a day to recognize the strength, resilience, and determination of women in all walks of life.

As we reflect on the significance of Women's Day, let us remember the women who have paved the way for progress and equality, from the suffragettes who fought for women's right to vote to the trailblazing women leaders who continue to inspire us today.

Advertisement

Let us also acknowledge the challenges and barriers that women still face, including gender discrimination, inequality, and violence. It is our collective responsibility to work towards a future where every woman and girl has the opportunity to thrive and reach her full potential. As we mark International Women's Day, let us reaffirm our commitment to gender equality and empowerment. Let us stand together in solidarity with women everywhere, and work towards a world where every woman and girl is treated with dignity, respect, and equality.

Speech 2 International Women's Day

On this International Women's Day, I want to talk about the importance of empowering girls and young women to pursue their dreams and aspirations.

Girls around the world face unique challenges and barriers that can hinder their access to education, healthcare, and opportunities for growth. It is our responsibility to break down these barriers and create a world where every girl has the chance to thrive and succeed.

Advertisement

By investing in girls' education, we not only empower individual girls but also uplift entire communities and societies. Education is the key to unlocking a brighter future for girls, enabling them to build better lives for themselves and their families. Together, we can create a world where every girl has the opportunity to dream big and achieve her goals. Let us work towards a future where gender equality is not just a goal, but a reality.

International Women’s Day | Image: Unsplash

Speech 3 International Women's Day

Today, as we commemorate International Women's Day, it is important to reflect on the significant contributions of women throughout history. From pioneers in science and technology to leaders in politics and social justice, women have played a crucial role in shaping the world we live in today.

However, all too often, the achievements of women have been overlooked or overshadowed by those of their male counterparts. It is time to recognize and celebrate the countless women who have made lasting contributions to society, despite facing discrimination and inequality.

Advertisement

From Marie Curie, the first woman to win a Nobel Prize, to Rosa Parks, the mother of the civil rights movement, women have been at the forefront of change and progress. Their courage, resilience, and determination serve as an inspiration to us all. As we honour the achievements of women on International Women's Day, let us also recommit ourselves to achieving gender equality and justice for all. Let us work together to create a future where every woman and girl has the opportunity to fulfill her potential and make her mark on the world.

Speech 4 for International Women's Day

International Women’s Day | Image: Unsplash

Today, on International Women's Day, let us challenge stereotypes and break down barriers that limit the potential of girls and young women. Let us empower them to defy expectations, pursue their passions, and reach for the stars.

Too often, girls are told what they can and cannot do based on outdated gender stereotypes. It is time to dismantle these stereotypes and create a world where girls are free to be themselves and pursue their dreams without fear or limitation.

Advertisement

Whether it's in sports, STEM fields, or leadership roles, girls have the ability to excel in any field they choose. By providing them with encouragement, support, and opportunities, we can help them realize their full potential and become the leaders and innovators of tomorrow. As we celebrate International Women's Day, let us commit to creating a more inclusive and equitable world for girls everywhere. Let us empower them to break free from the constraints of gender norms and embrace their unique talents and abilities.