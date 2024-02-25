Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

International Women's Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance And All You Need To Know

International Women's Day 2024 will be celebrated on March 8. The day is celebrated to make the world a better place for all females.

Republic Entertainment Desk
International Women's Day
International Women's Day | Image:Pinterest
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated annually on March 8th. This day is celebrated to commemorate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women worldwide. It also advocates for gender equality. 

History of International's Women Day 

Representative Image


The origins of International Women's Day can be traced back to the early 20th century, with the global labour movement and the fight for women's rights. The first National Woman's Day was observed in the United States on February 28, 1909, in honour of the 1908 garment workers' strike in New York, where women protested against working conditions. The idea to establish an international day dedicated to women's rights emerged during the International Conference of Working Women held in Copenhagen in 1910. Clara Zetkin, a German socialist leader, proposed the idea of an annual International Women's Day to advocate for women's suffrage and labour rights. The proposal was met with unanimous approval from the conference attendees, consisting of over 100 women from 17 countries.

 

Why is International Women's Day celebrated?

Representative Image


International Women's Day holds immense significance in highlighting the achievements and struggles of women throughout history and in contemporary society. The purpose of celebrating the day is; 

1. Promoting gender equality: One of the primary reasons for celebrating International Women's Day is to advocate for gender equality and women's rights. Despite significant progress in recent decades, women around the world still face various forms of discrimination and inequality, including unequal access to education, employment, healthcare, and political representation.

2. Honouring women's achievements: International Women's Day is an opportunity to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women throughout history and in contemporary society. It acknowledges the contributions of women to shaping our world and recognizes their resilience, leadership, and creativity in overcoming barriers and obstacles.

3. Raising awareness:  The day also serves as a platform to raise awareness about issues affecting women, including violence, discrimination, gender-based stereotypes, and unequal opportunities. By raising awareness and promoting dialogue, International Women's Day aims to inspire action and positive change towards creating a more inclusive and equitable world for all.

4. Inspiring empowerment: International Women's Day inspires women and girls to embrace their power, pursue their dreams, and challenge societal norms and expectations. It encourages women to assert their rights, amplify their voices, and take on leadership roles in their communities and beyond.

Theme for International Women's Day This Year

The theme for International Women’s Day 2024 is Inspire Inclusion. It calls for appreciating and respecting women from all different backgrounds irrespective of caste, creed and financial status. The theme emphasises that when women feel like they belong and are important, they feel stronger and more empowered. 

Published February 25th, 2024 at 16:32 IST

