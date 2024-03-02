Updated March 1st, 2024 at 23:37 IST
International Women's Day 2024: Thoughtful Gifts To Exchange With Your Girlfriends
International Women's Day 2024 will be observed on March 8. Check out the list of gifts you can exchange with your gal-pals on the day.
International Women's Day is observed every year on March 8. The day is observed to celebrate sisterhood and bonds between girlfriends. It is also observed to honour the women in our lives and show appreciation for their strength, resilience, and accomplishments. One way to celebrate the bond is by exchanging gifts.
Personalised Jewellery
Jewellery is a timeless gift that never fails to make a woman feel cherished. Consider gifting your girlfriend a piece of personalised jewellery, such as a necklace with her initials or a bracelet engraved with a meaningful message. This not only adds a personal touch but also shows that you've put thought into choosing something special just for her.
Spa day or self-care package
Show your girlfriend how much you value her well-being by treating her to a day of relaxation and pampering at a spa. Alternatively, put together a self-care package filled with her favourite skincare products, bath bombs, scented candles, and a cosy robe. Encourage her to take some time for herself and indulge in some much-needed self-care.
Empowering books or journals
Give the gift of inspiration with a book written by a female author or a journal where she can jot down her thoughts, dreams, and aspirations. Choose titles that celebrate women's achievements, promote self-love and empowerment, or explore themes of resilience and perseverance.
Artisanal chocolates or gourmet treats
Treat your girlfriend's taste buds with a selection of artisanal chocolates or gourmet treats. Opt for chocolates crafted by women-owned businesses or unique flavours that reflect her preferences. Pair them with a handwritten note expressing your admiration for her and your gratitude for all that she does.
Symbolic flowers or plants
Flowers have long been associated with femininity and beauty, making them a perfect gift for International Women's Day. Consider choosing flowers with symbolic meanings, such as roses for love and appreciation, orchids for strength and elegance, or sunflowers for resilience and positivity. Alternatively, gift her a potted plant that she can nurture and watch grow as a symbol of your relationship blossoming over time.
