Updated March 8th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

International Women’s Day 2024 - Google Shares Special Doodle Celebrating Womanhood

The doodle by Spohie Diao serves as a reminder to spend more time with women from all generations to benefit from their knowledge and experience.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Google doodle for Women's Day
Google doodle for Women's Day | Image:Google
  • 2 min read
International Women's Day (IWD) is celebrated annually on March 8th. This day is celebrated to commemorate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women worldwide. It also advocates for gender equality. The theme for International Women’s Day 2024 is Inspire Inclusion. It calls for appreciating and respecting women from all different backgrounds irrespective of caste, creed and financial status. The theme emphasises that when women feel like they belong and are important, they feel stronger and more empowered. On the occasion of Women's Day, Google shared a doodle dedicated to the strength of women.

What does the special doodle mean?

Google mentions, “This Doodle celebrates International Women’s Day and all the progress that has been made towards gender equality. On this day in 1975, the United Nations celebrated International Women’s Day (IWD) for the first time.”

International Women's Day | Image: Unsplash

“March 8th commemorates two early Women’s Day demonstrations, one in Saint Petersburg, and the other in New York City. While in different years and places, these rallies had common goals of achieving gender equality including fair and safe employment, the right to vote, and the right to hold public office.”

The Doodle is a representation of how the progress made by women over the years would not be possible without the courageous acts of those before them. The rights that we have today are the results of the fights of yesterday that relentless women fought for us.

The artist behind the doodle

This Doodle was illustrated by Doodle artist, Sophie Diao. She says that the doodle is inspired by her experiences in her all-women mother’s side of the family in China. She says how she loved spending time with her grandmother, aunts and cousins. With this doodle, she aims to tell people that spending time with women of all generations is an enriching experience. We can learn from their life story.

Published March 8th, 2024 at 10:09 IST

