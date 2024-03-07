×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 7th, 2024 at 09:06 IST

International Women’s Day 2024: Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Messages To Share

On this International Women's Day 2024, let us stand together, united in our commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable world for all.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
International Women’s Day
International Women’s Day | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

International Women's Day, observed annually on March 8th, is a global celebration of the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. It's a day to reflect on progress made, to call for change, and to honor the extraordinary women who have paved the way for future generations. As we mark International Women's Day 2024, let us share wishes, quotes, and messages that inspire and uplift women worldwide.

Wishes for International Women’s Day

International Women’s Day | Image: Freepik

1. "Happy International Women's Day! May we continue to strive for gender equality and empower women to reach their full potential."
2. "Wishing all the incredible women a day filled with love, respect, and appreciation. You are the architects of our future!"
3. "Here's to strong women: may we know them, may we be them, may we raise them. Happy International Women's Day!"
4. "To all the women making a difference in the world, may your light continue to shine bright. Happy International Women's Day!"
5. "Cheers to the women who challenge norms, break barriers and inspire others every day. Happy International Women's Day!"

Quotes for International Women’s Day

1. "Feminism isn't about making women strong. Women are already strong. It's about changing the way the world perceives that strength." - G.D. Anderson
2. "Women are the real architects of society." - Harriet Beecher Stowe
3. "The most courageous act is to think for yourself. Aloud." - Coco Chanel
4. "The future of our world is only as bright as the future of our girls." - Michelle Obama
5. “Empower women, empower humanity.”

International Women’s Day | Image: Freepik

WhatsApp messages for International Women’s Day

1. "Happy International Women's Day! Let's continue to support and uplift each other in our journey towards equality."
2. "Today, we celebrate the achievements of women around the world. Cheers to progress and empowerment!"
3. "Sending love and appreciation to all the incredible women in my life. Happy International Women's Day!"
4. "On this International Women's Day, let's reaffirm our commitment to gender equality and women's rights."
5. “To all the phenomenal women out there, you are loved, you are valued, and you are unstoppable. Happy International Women's Day!”

Advertisement

Published March 7th, 2024 at 09:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

False TRP Case Collapses

11 hours ago
England Players

England players dive

12 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin on 'Naatu Naatu'

13 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Gets Injured

14 hours ago
Malaika Arora

Malaika's Workout

14 hours ago
Deepveer

Deepveer's Viral Video

15 hours ago
Ram Charan

Ram Charan In Mumbai

19 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's Chic Look

19 hours ago
manjummel boys

Locals At Guna Caves

19 hours ago
Govinda

Govinda's Airport Fashion

19 hours ago
Kolkata Metro Update: Commercial Service on Kavi Subhash-Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Line to Commence Soon

WB's 1st Underwater metro

a day ago
Small Aircrafts Crashes In Nashville, All Five Onboard Killed

5 Dead In Nashville Crash

a day ago
Rihanna

Rihanna In Jamnagar

2 days ago
Kartik Aaryan

Kartik In Goa

2 days ago
Vijay Varma

Vijay At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Diljit Dosanjh at Ambani Event

Diljit At Anant's Bash

2 days ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara In Animal Print

2 days ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya At Gucci Event

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Lies Never Win: Arnab Goswami After Fake TRP Case Collapses

    India News14 minutes ago

  2. IND vs ENG 5th Test Day 1 Live: Breakthrough secured by India!

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  3. Nifty, Sensex scale new peaks on Powell's upbeat remark

    Business News18 minutes ago

  4. Ranveer, Arijit Singh Deliver Electrifying Performances At Ambanis Bash

    Entertainment21 minutes ago

  5. Man Nearly Escaping Death While Trying To Catch An Electric Eel In Water

    India News24 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo