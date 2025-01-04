K-Beauty To Anarkali: Hottest Trends That Kept Fashionista's Hooked In 2024

Fashion trends that kept India hooked in 2024 | Image: Pinterest



Fashion, and beauty trends these days have a shorter lifespan than the duration of your insta-story. However, there are trailblazing trends that have receive immense spotlight in 2024 from late-night shopping adventures to Korean glass-skin beauty trends. Have a look at those patterns which largely influenced the fashion, and beauty landscape of India according to the Nykaa trend report for 2024.

Beauty trends that dominated 2024

Late-night shopping frenzy: This trend is popular among those who work late hours or night shifts. Shopping has feel-good mood attached to it, which has led people to browse across fashion stores online to purchase their favourite product. With a 60 per cent increase in late-hour shopping, lipsticks, serums and sheet masks topped the list of midnight essentials.

Love for lip shades: Nude, red and brown lipsticks were clear favourites, according to the Nykka report.

Eyeshadows in demand: Products that helped women create everything from soft pink to smoky eye look were high on demand.

K-beauty craze: Korean beauty brands rose 2.5 times faster than the platform average, with COSRX, TONYMOLY, The Face Shop, catering to most of the demand.

Hottest fashion trends people fell in love with in 2024

Co-ords and midi dresses: Co-ord sets and midi dresses remained wardrobe staples, with brands like Tikhi Imli and Twenty Dresses standing out.

Anarkali magic: Traditional Anarkalis continued to charm, while Nykd bras by Nykaa led the innerwear market.

Social media inspiration: Trends like off-shoulder tops, wide-leg jeans, and waistcoats gained popularity, driven by Instagram influencers.

Regional preferences: Delhi favoured kurta sets, Mumbai leaned towards co-ords, and Bengaluru embraced lehengas.