×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 22:55 IST

Key Elements For A Fabulous Interior Design: Durability To Customisation

Have a look at which functional elements to juxtapose with statement elements to enhance the charm of your abode.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Interiors
Interiors | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Surfaces in our homes and workplaces do much more than merely serve a functional purpose. They are at the forefront of design and practicality, symbolising how far we've come in transforming spaces. Engineered surfaces, as explained by Ajay Khurana, MD at Formica India, stand out as the epitome of this evolution, offering a perfect amalgamation of endurance and aesthetic appeal in a conversation IANS.

Customisation 

Engineered surfaces undergo specific modifications to bolster their inherent qualities, adding unique attributes tailored for varied applications. This customisation not only enhances their utility but also embeds a sense of sophistication into every touch and glance.

Durability

A notable attribute of engineered surfaces is their extraordinary durability. Designed to resist wear and tear, these surfaces incorporate a mix of mineral and organic elements, making them ideal for areas experiencing high footfall. They retain their immaculate appearance over time, making them a sensible choice for both residential and commercial settings.

Tactile sensation

The tactile experience offered by engineered surfaces like VIS is unparalleled. Inspired by the richness of nature and ancient mythology, these surfaces evoke a sense of warmth and elegance, enriching the sensory experience of any interior space.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Diverse usability

Their versatile functionality further underscores their appeal. Engineered surfaces find a place in a myriad of environments – from the culinary workspace of kitchens to the professional realm of office desks, exemplifying their adaptability and practicality. Their food-safe nature also highlights their versatility, ensuring they're fit for areas where hygiene and durability are crucial. Maintenance of these surfaces is astonishingly straightforward. Designed for modern living, they promise easy cleaning and maintenance, allowing for a stress-free lifestyle.

Image credit: Unsplash
Image credit: Unsplash

Classic Charm

The timeless elegance of engineered surfaces transcends mere functionality. They represent a narrative of intricate craftsmanship, standing as a testament to the beauty of contemporary design. With an array of exclusive decors and finishes, these surfaces are not just part of the background; they are a key feature that brings sophistication and style to any space.

(With inputs from IANS)

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 22:55 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Congress leader Charan Das Mahant

FIR Against Cong Leader

6 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

SRH vs CSK: Standouts

9 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40

20 minutes ago
Hyderabad Traffic

Hyderabad Traffic Police

30 minutes ago
India in New York

Indian Student dies

44 minutes ago
Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins' ploy

an hour ago
Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj backs Dube

an hour ago
akhilesh yadav

SP Candidate's Nomination

an hour ago
Arnab Peels Through Layers Of Congress' Hackneyed Manifesto | The Debate

#ManifestoFight

an hour ago
Travel tips for Northeast India

Solo Travel Destinations

an hour ago
arrested

1 held in paper leak

an hour ago
SRH beat CSK by 6 wickets

SRH crush CSK

2 hours ago
Monkey ManMonkey Man

Monkey Man Premiere

2 hours ago
A.R. Rahman

Rahman On Veteran Singers

2 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya Not Pregnant?

2 hours ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik & Rohit share hug

2 hours ago
Green vegetables

Prevent Liver Damage

2 hours ago
Dev Patel

Dev Patel On Monkey Man

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Massive Fire Engulfs Power Distribution Company in Raipur's Kota

    India News9 hours ago

  2. 'Hisaab Kitaab Hoga': Shivpal's Video Goes Viral For Ahead of Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  3. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  4. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India Newsa day ago

  5. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo