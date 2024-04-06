Key Elements For A Fabulous Interior Design: Durability To Customisation

Advertisement

Surfaces in our homes and workplaces do much more than merely serve a functional purpose. They are at the forefront of design and practicality, symbolising how far we've come in transforming spaces. Engineered surfaces, as explained by Ajay Khurana, MD at Formica India, stand out as the epitome of this evolution, offering a perfect amalgamation of endurance and aesthetic appeal in a conversation IANS.

Customisation

Engineered surfaces undergo specific modifications to bolster their inherent qualities, adding unique attributes tailored for varied applications. This customisation not only enhances their utility but also embeds a sense of sophistication into every touch and glance.

Durability

A notable attribute of engineered surfaces is their extraordinary durability. Designed to resist wear and tear, these surfaces incorporate a mix of mineral and organic elements, making them ideal for areas experiencing high footfall. They retain their immaculate appearance over time, making them a sensible choice for both residential and commercial settings.

Tactile sensation

The tactile experience offered by engineered surfaces like VIS is unparalleled. Inspired by the richness of nature and ancient mythology, these surfaces evoke a sense of warmth and elegance, enriching the sensory experience of any interior space.

Image credit: Unsplash

Diverse usability

Their versatile functionality further underscores their appeal. Engineered surfaces find a place in a myriad of environments – from the culinary workspace of kitchens to the professional realm of office desks, exemplifying their adaptability and practicality. Their food-safe nature also highlights their versatility, ensuring they're fit for areas where hygiene and durability are crucial. Maintenance of these surfaces is astonishingly straightforward. Designed for modern living, they promise easy cleaning and maintenance, allowing for a stress-free lifestyle.

Image credit: Unsplash

Classic Charm

The timeless elegance of engineered surfaces transcends mere functionality. They represent a narrative of intricate craftsmanship, standing as a testament to the beauty of contemporary design. With an array of exclusive decors and finishes, these surfaces are not just part of the background; they are a key feature that brings sophistication and style to any space.

(With inputs from IANS)