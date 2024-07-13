Published 19:30 IST, July 14th 2024
Kim Kardashian's Diamond Studded Nath Steals The Show Anant-Radhika's Shubh Aashirwad
Kim Kardashian turned out in a dusty peach-toned lehenga-choli from the shelves of Tarun Tahiliani. However, it was her bewelled nath that stole the show.
Kim Kardashian's nath, part of her attire for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's aashirwad goes viral. | Image: Instagram
