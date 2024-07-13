sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 19:30 IST, July 14th 2024

Kim Kardashian's Diamond Studded Nath Steals The Show Anant-Radhika's Shubh Aashirwad

Kim Kardashian turned out in a dusty peach-toned lehenga-choli from the shelves of Tarun Tahiliani. However, it was her bewelled nath that stole the show.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Kim Kardashian's nath, part of her attire for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's aashirwad goes viral.
Kim Kardashian's nath, part of her attire for Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's aashirwad goes viral. | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:30 IST, July 14th 2024