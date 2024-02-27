Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

Leap Year 2024: Why Does February Have A Bonus Day?

Have you ever thought about the science behind a leap year? Let's understand why does February get an extra day after every four years.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Interesting Facts About Leap Year That You Must Know
Interesting Facts About Leap Year That You Must Know | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A Leap year is when the month of February has an extra day. The year 2024 is a leap year. Meaning, the month of February will have 29 days instead of 28. Around the globe, people commemorate it with different rituals. Have you ever thought about the science behind a leap year? Why does this one month get an extra day after every four years? Let’s find out. 

Understanding leap year: Why does February have a bonus day?

It takes the Earth about 365.242189 days or 365 days, 5 hours, 48 minutes and 45 seconds — to circle once around the sun, reports NASAThose extra hours, minutes and seconds beyond day 365 make for the extra time that is added to a leap year. 

File photo of Earth | Image: Unsplash 

If an extra day was not occasionally added to a year, seasons would begin to move forward. Also, in several hundred years, a North American winter would happen during what is currently the summer season. 

Advertisement

Facts about leap year 

There are many facts associated with a leap year. Let’s find out. 

Advertisement
  • Julius Caesar was the creator: Not many know but it was Julius Caesar who introduced the first leap year around 46 B.C. However, his Julian calendar had one rule: Any year evenly divisible by four would be a leap year.
  • Leap year capital cities: The twin cities of Anthony, Texas, and Anthony, New Mexico, are self-proclaimed Leap Year Capital of the World. These cities hold a four-day leap year festival that includes a birthday party for all the leap year babies.
  • Soup drinking in Taiwan: There’s a superstition in Taiwan which states that more senior citizens pass away during the leap year than any other year. Therefore, daughters prepare hearty pig trotter noodles for their parents around this time to promote good health. 
Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

15 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

19 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

21 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

21 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

21 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

21 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

21 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

21 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

21 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

21 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

21 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

2 days ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Siddhu Moosewala's Parents To Welcome A Baby In March

    Entertainment15 minutes ago

  2. WayCool implements second round of layoffs in a year

    Business News16 minutes ago

  3. PM Reveals Names of 4 Indian Astronauts Picked For Gaganyaan Mission

    Science16 minutes ago

  4. Is Brown Rice A Healthy Substitute Of White Rice? Let's Find Out

    Lifestyle17 minutes ago

  5. Puma forecasts challenges amid currency pressure

    Business News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo