Updated February 1st, 2024 at 10:04 IST

Living In Earthquake Prone Areas? Here Are Precautious Tips To Stay Safe

Earthquakes can strike without warning, making it crucial to adopt precautionary measures.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
quake
Representative image of earthquake. | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Living in earthquake-prone areas demands heightened awareness and preparedness to ensure the safety of individuals and communities. Earthquakes can strike without warning, making it crucial to adopt precautionary measures. Here are essential precautions to follow in earthquake-prone areas:

Create an emergency kit

Prepare an emergency kit that includes essentials such as water, non-perishable food items, a flashlight, batteries, a first aid kit, and important documents. Having these items readily accessible can be vital during the aftermath of an earthquake.

Secure heavy furniture

Anchor heavy furniture, appliances, and fixtures to the walls to prevent them from toppling over during an earthquake. Use brackets, straps, or other appropriate restraints to secure items like bookshelves, water heaters, and large electronic devices.

Know safe zones

Identify safe zones within your home, workplace, and community. These are areas away from windows, heavy furniture, and items that could pose a threat during an earthquake. Practice "Drop, Cover, and Hold On" drills regularly to reinforce these safety measures.

Bolt down foundations

If you live in a seismic zone, consider retrofitting your home's foundation. Bolting the foundation to the structure can prevent it from sliding off during an earthquake, providing additional stability.

Stay informed and be aware

Keep yourself informed about earthquake risks and updates in your region. Follow local news, have a weather radio, or use smartphone apps that provide real-time seismic activity information. Being aware of potential threats allows for better preparation.

Have a family emergency plan

Develop a comprehensive family emergency plan that includes communication strategies, meeting points, and evacuation routes. Ensure every family member is aware of the plan and practices it regularly.

Maintain emergency contacts

Keep a list of emergency contacts, including local authorities, medical professionals, and neighbors. Share this information with family members and ensure everyone knows how to access it during an emergency.

Have a gas shut-off valve

Install a gas shut-off valve to prevent gas leaks in the event of an earthquake. If you smell gas or suspect a leak, turn off the gas supply immediately and contact professionals for assistance.

Build an earthquake-resistant home

If constructing a new home or renovating, consider earthquake-resistant designs and materials. Consult with architects and engineers to ensure that the structure is built to withstand seismic activity.

Published February 1st, 2024 at 10:04 IST

