Lucknow Slum Children Recreate Sabyasachi's Bridal Campaign, Win Ace Designer's Heart

Well, to catch the eye of India' top designers like Sabyasachi isn't the simplest of task at hands for netizens. In an interesting turn of events, a group of underprivileged children, hailing from Lucknow, where able to achieve this feat. In a social-media post shared by the NGO ‘Innovation For Change’, kids within the age band of 12-17-years-old created outfits inspired by Sabyasachi Mukherjee's bridal collection.

Sabyasachi's ‘Heritage Bridal’ collection. Image credit: Pinterest

Underprivileged Lucknow children don Sabyasachi-inspired bridal attires

Sabyasachi's recent Instagram post showcased models presenting his Heritage Bridal' collection. The post captioned, “Red is not seasonal, it's iconic” ignited creativity in the children, who reside in Lucknow's slums, leading them to recreate the entire theme.

Innovation For Change revealed that the entire video was filmed by 15-year-old teenagers eager to develop their camera skills, with every red dress in the video designed and modelled by teenage girls. They use donated fabric to recreate Sabyasachi's bridal creations, celebrated designer reacts

Children of Lucknow donning Sabyasachi inspired creations. Image credit: Instagram

Among one of the most celebrated Indian designers that have time and again wowed celebrities from Aishwarya Rai to Hollywood actress Laura Dern, Sabyasachi took to Instagram sharing a post captioned, “Repost • @innovationforchange_♥️ And the winner is…” He declared the video showcasing children of Lucknow donning Sabyasachi inspired creations that they created with donated fabric as the winner. The video tries to emulate the slow-motion confluence of bridal aesthetic and the raw beauty of women.