Advertisement

Magha Purnima is a significant day for Hindus. Many devotees observe Satyanarayan Vrat, take a holy bath in the Ganga river, perform puja rituals, seek spiritual enlightenment, visit temples, and engage in charity. There is a grand Magha Mela in Prayagraj. This day holds a great religious and spiritual significance among Hindus.

Date and time of Magha Purnima

Purnima Tithi Begins - February 23, 2024 - 03:33 PM

Purnima Tithi Ends - February 24, 2024 - 05:59 PM

#WATCH | South 24 Parganas, West Bengal: Devotees take a holy dip in the Gangasagar and perform prayers on the occasion of Magh Purnima. pic.twitter.com/fOlurp4EoB — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2024

Significance of Magha Purnima

Magha Purnima, also known as Maghi Purnima, is a sacred Hindu festival celebrated on the full moon day in the month of Magha, according to the Hindu lunar calendar. Magha Purnima holds great significance in Hindu mythology and religious traditions. It is believed to be the day when the divine river Ganga descended from the heavens to earth, bringing with her the purifying waters that cleanse the soul of all sins and impurities. Devotees gather at sacred rivers, lakes, and water bodies to perform rituals, take holy dips, and seek blessings for spiritual growth and enlightenment.

Advertisement

#WATCH | Prayagraj, UP: Devotees take a holy dip at Sangam on the occasion of Magh Purnima. The month-long Magh Mela concludes today. pic.twitter.com/RVCAozPtXC — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2024

Rituals of Magha Purnima

On the auspicious day of Magha Purnima, devotees wake up before sunrise and take a ritual bath in the holy waters of rivers like the Ganga, Yamuna, Godavari, or Saraswati, or at sacred pilgrimage sites such as Prayagraj, Haridwar, or Varanasi. The act of bathing in these sacred waters is believed to cleanse the body, mind, and soul, and bestow blessings for good health, prosperity, and spiritual liberation.

After the bath, devotees perform prayers, chant mantras, and offer prayers to Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva, and the Sun God, seeking their blessings and protection. Many devotees also observe a fast on Magha Purnima and engage in charitable activities such as feeding the poor and distributing food and clothing to the needy.