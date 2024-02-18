English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 18th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

Maha Shivratri 2024: Know The Correct Date, History, Significance, And More

On Maha Shivratri, devotees of Lord Shiva offer prayers and carry out rituals to receive his blessings.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Maha Shivratri 2024: Know The Correct Date, History, Significance
Maha Shivratri 2024: Know The Correct Date, History, Significance | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mahashivratri, one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, is celebrated to commemorate the upcoming summer throughout India among the Hindu population in Nepal and West Indies, with great pomp and show. On this auspicious day, devotees of Lord Shiva offer prayers and carry out rituals to receive his blessings. Lord Shiva is also worshiped as Jyotirlingam at 12 sacred Jyotirlinga shrines across India. Jyotirlinga or Jyotirlingam, a Sanskrit word, is a devotional representation of Lord Shiva that refers to Jyoti (Radiance) and Linga (Sign).

File photo of a temple | Image: Unsplash

Mahashivratri 2024 - Date and more

According to the Hindu calendar, Maha Shivratri is observed annually on the fourteenth day of the dark half of the lunar month of Phalguna. In the Gregorian calendar, this year, the day falls on Friday, March 8, 2024. Therefore, the festival will be celebrated on March 8. 

Understanding history and significance 

According to Hindu mythology, there are several reasons associated with the celebration of this epic Hindu festival. It is believed that on the day of Mahashivratri, Shiva and Parvati got married. Hence, every year, the day is observed to celebrate their union.

Another legend says that Mahashivratri is observed to remember the day when Shiva drank the poison that got churned out from the ocean during Samudra Manthan. This is how he protected the world from darkness and dismay.

Advertisement

This poison got stored in his throat thus. His throat got blue as a result and this is why Shiva is also known as Neelkanth. Of the 12 Shivratris observed, Maha Shivratri is considered especially auspicious. Another legend claims that this was the day when Shiva performs his cosmic dance of ‘creation, preservation and destruction’.

Advertisement

Published February 18th, 2024 at 15:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Dons Athleisure

17 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhant Hits The Gym

17 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna and Shrenu Parikh

Surbhi shares video

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena's Fashion Goals

17 hours ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara's Day Out

17 hours ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Caught On Camera

18 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia Arrives at Airport

21 hours ago
Nakkul Mehta

Nakkul's Son's B'day

a day ago
Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika

a day ago
Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha At Sathyabama

a day ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul-Jackky At Temple

a day ago
Sussanne Khan

Sussanne Goes Stylish

a day ago
Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Stuns In Black

a day ago
Boman Irani

Boman Irani Gets Clicked

a day ago
Nikhil Sidharth

Nikhil Enjoys Flight

a day ago
Actor Sidharth

Siddharth Sings A Song

a day ago
Vidyut Jammval

Vidyut At Airport

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi on NBK109 Set

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Pooja Stuns In Yellow Saree At A Wedding

    Web Stories6 minutes ago

  2. Find Natural Mouth Fresheners Stacked Right In Your Kitchen

    Lifestyle8 minutes ago

  3. IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 4 Live: India overwhelm England by 434 runs

    Sports 13 minutes ago

  4. Pune property registrations jump 46% in Jan

    Business News17 minutes ago

  5. Google Messages to allow text editing feature 30 mins after sending

    Tech 18 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo