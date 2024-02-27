Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 22:43 IST

Maha Shivratri 2024: Somnath Temple To Haridwar, Best Places To Observe The Auspicious Occasion

The auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on March 8. The holy day is conicidentally overlapping with International Women's Day.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Maha Shivratri
Maha Shivratri | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The holy occasion of Maha Shivratri will be observed on March 8 this year. The annual festival honours Lord Shiva. The religious context for the same, is the Tandava dance performed by the Lord, symbolising creation, preservation and destruction. Maha Shivratri is observed on the fourteenth night of the Hindu month of Phalguna or Maagha, which tends to fall either in February or March. Here are a few keynote temples where Maha Shivratri can be observed in all its glory.

Haridwar and Rishikesh, Uttarakhand


With temperatures on the slightest increase and the sun coming out, Haridwar and Rishikesh will make for a great visit. A dip in Haridwar's Har Ki Puri followed by a visit to the shkati-sthal of Prajapati Daksha Mahadev temple will make for a heartening day.

Pilgrims can also pay a visit to the forest-clad Neel Kanth Mahadev temple.

Somnath Temple, Gujarat


The Somnath Temple in Gujarat is considered to be the first among the twelve jyotirlingas. As per mythology, the temple was built in four phases. The first was created in gold by Lord Soma, the second was created in silver by Ravi, the third phase was created by Lord Krishna in wood and the fourth and final phase was completed by King Bhimadeva in stone.

Not just the occasion of Mahashivratri, the Somnath temple is a rather popular pilgrimage destination, all year round.

Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain


The Mahakaleshwar Temple located in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain also makes for one of the twelve holy jyotirlingas. History suggests that the original construction of the shrine dates as far back as the 5th century CE. The last known renovation happened in the 18th century, orchestrated by Maratha ruler Ranoji Shinde.

The Bhasma Aarti performed at the Mahakaleshwar temple is a ritual that must not be missed wherein ash is used to worship the deity.

Nataraja Temple, Chidambaram


The Nataraja temple, located in Tamil Nadu's Chidambaram, is considered to be among the five holiest shrines of South India. The primary deity in the temple is the Akasha Lingam, referring to the elements of space.

If you happen to be paying a visit to the 1000-year old Nataraja temple, do not forget to visit the Kanaka Sabha or the Golden Hall.

Baidyanath Temple, Jharkhand


Located in the Deogarh city of Jharkhand, the Baidyanath temple is also among the twelve holy jyotirlingas.

The temple organises an annual Shravani Mela which sees an insurmountable number of pilgrims pay a visit to the holy site. 

Published February 26th, 2024 at 22:43 IST

