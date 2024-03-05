Advertisement

Maha Shivratri is considered one of the auspicious festivals for Hindus as on this day devotees worship Lord Shiva. Different cultures and regions from North to South, celebrate the festival in various ways. However, do you know if praying in the right way can bring you good fortune?

How to observe Maha Shivratri?

On this day, devotees observe fast and perform puja by offering water, milk, and Dhatura at the Shiva temples. People observing fast are only allowed to consume foods that are Sattvic, like buckwheat, Ragi, Sabu dana and fruits. The use of cereals and salt is strictly prohibited while one can consume Sendha namak.

How states observe Maha Shivratri?

West Bengal: In the state, devotees follow the custom of making the four idols of the Lord with the assistance of sand bought from the devout Ganga River. The Shivlings are then worshipped at four various times. On the first occasion, one of the Shivlings is bathed with milk. The is immersed with curd. Then the third lingam is bathed with ghee and finally the fourth is with honey.

Jammu & Kashmir: Here Maha Shivratri celebrations go on for 21 days or three weeks. People commend the celebration in a kind way. Two pots connoting Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva are loaded up with water and pecans. On the third day, the pecans are taken out from the pot and distributed among members of the family as “Prasada”. On the last day of Mahashivratri, there is a tradition of exchanging gifts among family members.

Advertisement

Karnataka: On this day, Sri Shidlingappa's Mela takes place to mark the event. Lord Siva is taken to the river in a palanquin joined by drummers from a few neighbouring states and is then worshipped. Following a convention, married women wear a linga made of gold or silver on their bodies.

Dos

For the fast, it is essential that you wake up early in the morning during Brahma muhurat or before sunrise.

Fast starts with a bath while chanting the shiva hymn ‘Om Namah Shivay’ and wearing clean clothes.

Chanting the praise of Lord Shiva or just taking his name is considered auspicious and enough to please the ‘God of the common man.’

The main ritual of Maha Shivratri is performed at midnight or early next morning.

Devotees should break their fasts the next morning after the rituals and bathe.

Pooja offerings for Shiva are easily accessible and affordable for a layman and these include milk, holy water, prasad made of sweets, belpatra, and dhatura leaves.

Don’ts

Food items made of wheat, rice, salt, pulses and other cereals must be avoided during the fast and to end the fast.

Onions, garlic, meat and eggs and other tamasic foods are also to be avoided.

Ganga Jal should not be mixed with coconut water or any other item apart from pure Jal and milk.