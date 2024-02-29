Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 18:14 IST

Mahashivratri 2024: How To Make Prasad For Lord Shiva

Lord Shiva gets happy with very little. And this kheer recipe for Mahashivratri is perfect to offer Him as prasad.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
How To Make Prasad For Lord Shiva
How To Make Prasad For Lord Shiva | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Shivratri is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is celebrated with fervour and devotion across India. As devotees observe fasting and offer prayers to seek the blessings of the divine, it's customary to prepare special dishes as offerings. And Lord Shiva likes nothing more than kheer. In fact, he gets happy with very little materialistic things and sees the devotion of the people. Here's a delicious. kheer recipe perfect for Shivratri celebrations.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup basmati rice
  • 1 litre full-fat milk
  • 1/2 cup sugar (adjust to taste)
  • 1/4 cup mixed dry fruits (almonds, cashews, pistachios, raisins)
  • 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder
  • A pinch of saffron strands (optional)
  • Rose water (optional)
Kheer for Shivratri | Image: Freepik

Method

  • Rinse the basmati rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Then, soak the rice in water for about 30 minutes. Drain the water and set aside.
  • Roughly chop the almonds, cashews, and pistachios. Keep the raisins whole or chop them if desired. Set aside a small portion for garnish and reserve the rest for later.
  • In a heavy-bottomed pan or a pressure cooker, add the soaked rice along with the milk. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally to prevent the milk from sticking to the bottom.
  • Once the mixture comes to a boil, reduce the heat to low and let it simmer gently. Stir the mixture frequently to prevent the rice from sticking to the bottom and to ensure even cooking.
  • As the rice cooks and thickens the milk, add the sugar and stir until it dissolves completely. Adjust the sweetness according to your preference.
  • Add the cardamom powder and saffron strands to the kheer, stirring gently to infuse the flavors. You can also add a few drops of rose water for an aromatic touch, if desired.
  • Once the kheer reaches the desired consistency and the rice is fully cooked, add the chopped dry fruits (reserving some for garnish) and mix well. Let the kheer simmer for a few more minutes to allow the flavours to meld together.
  • Serve the warm or chilled kheer as a delicious offering to Lord Shiva during Shivratri festivities, and then serve it as prasad.
Advertisement

Published February 29th, 2024 at 18:14 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Pooja Hegde

Pooja In Purple Dress

4 hours ago
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir-Alia Spotted

4 hours ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Offer Prayers

6 hours ago
Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Seek Blessings

Anant Receive Blessings

6 hours ago
Adam Blackstone

Adam In Jamnagar

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani

Rakul-Jackky In Black

6 hours ago
Surbhi Chandna

Surbhi Jet Off To Jaipur

6 hours ago
TBMAUJ Success Bash

TBMAUJ Success Bash

18 hours ago
Ambani's Anna Seva

Anant-Radhika's Anna Seva

18 hours ago
Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Dotes On Devi

18 hours ago
Vishnu Manchu

Kannappa In New Zealand

18 hours ago
Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding Venue

Anant-Radhika Pre-Wedding

18 hours ago
Shubman Gill with Robin Minz's father

Gill meets Robin's dad

a day ago
Alanna Panday Announces First Pregnancy

Alanna Is Pregnant

a day ago
Ranveer

Ranveer's Don 3 Look

a day ago
Ex-UFC fighter flips his truck while attempting a DONUT

UFC fighter flips trucks

a day ago
Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

2 days ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India's Richest Billionaire: Here's The List Of Top 10 Richest Indians

    India News8 minutes ago

  2. 3 Best Sites to Buy Facebook Likes in 2024 (Real and Safe)

    Initiatives8 minutes ago

  3. BJP's CEC Meeting Begins at Party HQ | LIVE

    India News9 minutes ago

  4. Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba banned for 4 years for doping

    Sports 9 minutes ago

  5. 20 Indians Trapped In Russia-Ukraine Warzone Send SOS

    World12 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo