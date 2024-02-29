Advertisement

Shivratri is a significant Hindu festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is celebrated with fervour and devotion across India. As devotees observe fasting and offer prayers to seek the blessings of the divine, it's customary to prepare special dishes as offerings. And Lord Shiva likes nothing more than kheer. In fact, he gets happy with very little materialistic things and sees the devotion of the people. Here's a delicious. kheer recipe perfect for Shivratri celebrations.

Ingredients

1/2 cup basmati rice

1 litre full-fat milk

1/2 cup sugar (adjust to taste)

1/4 cup mixed dry fruits (almonds, cashews, pistachios, raisins)

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

A pinch of saffron strands (optional)

Rose water (optional)

Kheer for Shivratri | Image: Freepik

Method

Rinse the basmati rice under cold water until the water runs clear. Then, soak the rice in water for about 30 minutes. Drain the water and set aside.

Roughly chop the almonds, cashews, and pistachios. Keep the raisins whole or chop them if desired. Set aside a small portion for garnish and reserve the rest for later.

In a heavy-bottomed pan or a pressure cooker, add the soaked rice along with the milk. Bring the mixture to a gentle boil over medium heat, stirring occasionally to prevent the milk from sticking to the bottom.

Once the mixture comes to a boil, reduce the heat to low and let it simmer gently. Stir the mixture frequently to prevent the rice from sticking to the bottom and to ensure even cooking.

As the rice cooks and thickens the milk, add the sugar and stir until it dissolves completely. Adjust the sweetness according to your preference.

Add the cardamom powder and saffron strands to the kheer, stirring gently to infuse the flavors. You can also add a few drops of rose water for an aromatic touch, if desired.

Once the kheer reaches the desired consistency and the rice is fully cooked, add the chopped dry fruits (reserving some for garnish) and mix well. Let the kheer simmer for a few more minutes to allow the flavours to meld together.

Serve the warm or chilled kheer as a delicious offering to Lord Shiva during Shivratri festivities, and then serve it as prasad.