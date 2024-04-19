Advertisement

Mahavir Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara of Jainism. This festival holds great significance for Jains worldwide, as it commemorates the life and teachings of Lord Mahavir, whose spiritual wisdom continues to inspire millions of followers to lead a life of non-violence, compassion, and righteousness.

Date

According to Hindu calendar, Mahavir was born on the Trayodashi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Chaitra. We will celebrate his 2622nd birthday this year. It will start on April 20 at 10:41 p.m. and end on April 22 at 1:11 p.m., as per the Panchang. So, this year the festival of Mahavir Jayanti, will be observed on Sunday, April 21, 2024.

Mahavir Jayanti | Image: Freepik

History and legend

Lord Mahavir was born as Vardhamana to King Siddhartha and Queen Trishala in the ancient kingdom of Kundagrama, near present-day Patna, Bihar, in the 6th century BCE. At the age of 30, he renounced his princely life and embarked on a spiritual quest for enlightenment. After years of intense meditation and ascetic practices, he attained Kevala Jnana, or omniscience, and became a Tirthankara, a revered spiritual teacher in Jainism.

Significance of Mahavir Jayanti

Mahavir Jayanti holds immense significance in Jainism as it celebrates the birth of a divine soul who preached the eternal truths of ahimsa (non-violence), satya (truthfulness), asteya (non-stealing), brahmacharya (celibacy), and aparigraha (non-attachment). Lord Mahavir's teachings emphasise the importance of leading a virtuous life, practising self-discipline, and showing compassion towards all living beings. His message of peace, harmony, and spiritual liberation continues to resonate with people of all faiths and backgrounds.

Jain Temple | Image: Unsplash

Celebration

Jains around the world observe the occasion with great reverence and devotion. The day begins with prayers, chants, and readings from sacred Jain scriptures, such as the Agamas and the Tattvartha Sutra, to honour the life and teachings of Lord Mahavir. Devotees visit Jain temples, perform rituals, and participate in religious discourses and lectures to gain spiritual insight and guidance.

Mahavir Jayanti is also an opportunity for Jains to engage in acts of charity, compassion, and selflessness. Many devotees participate in community service initiatives, such as distributing food to the needy, organising blood donation camps, and supporting environmental conservation efforts, in accordance with the principles of ahimsa and seva advocated by Lord Mahavir.