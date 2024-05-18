Advertisement

Mohini Ekadashi, a revered day for Lord Vishnu's devotees, will be observed on May 19, 2024. This auspicious occasion is marked by fasting and various rituals, believed to bring blessings from the deity.

Mohini Ekadashi: Date and shubh muhurat

Mohini Ekadashi occurs on the eleventh day of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha. According to Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi begins at 11:22 AM on May 18 and ends at 1:50 PM on May 19. Devotees consider this period highly sacred for performing rituals and prayers.

Mohini Ekadashi: Parana timings

The ritual of breaking the fast, known as Parana, is performed the following day. This year, Parana timings start at 5:28 AM and conclude at 8:12 AM on May 20. Observing these timings is essential to complete the fasting ritual properly.

Image credit : Pinterest

Mohini Ekadashi: Rituals

On Mohini Ekadashi, devotees wake early, take a holy bath, and prepare an altar with idols of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi. Offerings of flowers, sweets, and water are made with deep reverence. A strict fast is observed throughout the day, signifying devotion and seeking divine blessings. The fast is broken the next morning, often with charitable acts marking the culmination of the observance.

Mohini Ekadashi: Significance

The day holds great spiritual importance as it commemorates Lord Vishnu's incarnation as Mohini, a celestial enchantress. This avatar is celebrated for its role in distributing the nectar of immortality among the gods. Observing Mohini Ekadashi is believed to cleanse sins, grant spiritual merit, and ensure prosperity.

Mohini Ekadashi 2024 offers a profound opportunity for devotees to renew their spiritual commitments and seek divine favor through dedicated fasting and worship.

