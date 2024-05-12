Mother's Day 2024: How To Make The Day Special For Your Mom While Living Away From Her

Advertisement

Mother's Day is celebrated annually on the second Sunday of May. This year, the day will be celebrated on May 12. The day is dedicated to honouring the incredible women who have nurtured and shaped our lives. However, distance can sometimes make it challenging to celebrate with your mom in person. Whether she lives in a different city or even in another country, there are still plenty of meaningful ways to make her feel cherished and appreciated on this important day.

Make time for a virtual brunch or dinner

Representative image | Image: Pexels

Schedule a virtual brunch or dinner date with your mom using video calling platforms. Set a time to share a meal together and catch up on each other's lives. You can even surprise her by ordering food delivery from her favourite restaurant to be delivered to her doorstep.

Send a thoughtful care package

Put together a personalised care package filled with items that your mom loves. This could include her favourite snacks, a cosy blanket, a scented candle, a handwritten letter, or a photo album filled with cherished memories. Shipping it directly to her address will add an element of surprise to her day.

Plan a virtual activity

Coordinate a virtual activity that you can enjoy together, such as watching a movie simultaneously while video chatting, doing an online cooking class, or even playing virtual games together. This allows you to bond and create new memories despite the physical distance.

Create a digital scrapbook

Compile a digital scrapbook or photo album featuring special moments you've shared with your mom over the years. You can include photos, videos, and heartfelt messages expressing your love and gratitude. This gift is not just more personalised but also easy on the pocket.

Write a heartfelt letter

Representative image | Image: Pexels

Take the time to write a heartfelt letter to your mom, expressing your love, gratitude, and admiration for everything she has done for you. Share fond memories, funny anecdotes, and future hopes and dreams. Receiving a handwritten letter in the mail will surely make her happy.

Plan a future visit

If it's feasible, plan a future visit to see your mom in person. Even if you can't be together on Mother's Day, having something to look forward to will bring joy and anticipation to both of you. Coordinate the details together and mark the dates on your calendars.