Updated February 14th, 2024 at 22:54 IST
Move Over The Days Of Love, It's Time For Anti-Valentine's Week 2024 - Know Its Dates, Significance
The 7-day festival of lovers is now over and its time for the Anti-Valentine's week. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Republic Lifestyle Desk
- Lifestyle
- 1 min read
Valentine's Day | Image:Pexels
The 7-day festival of lovers is now over and its time for the Anti-Valentine's week. Here's everything you need to know about it.
Published February 14th, 2024 at 22:54 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Sports 15 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.