Advertisement

Narad Jayanti is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Narad Muni, an ardent devotee of Lord Vishnu and a divine messenger known for his wisdom and musical prowess. Narad Jayanti in 2024 falls on May 24. This day holds great significance for devotees and is marked with various religious activities and rituals.

Time and tithi

The timing and tithi of Narada Jayanti 2024 is as follows

Pratipada Tithi Begins: 7:22 pm on 23 May 2024

Advertisement

Pratipada Tithi Ends: 7:24 pm on 24 May 2024

The festival is celebrated mainly in Karnataka, where there are many temples of the sage, including the famous Narad Muni temple, Sri Shiva Narad Muni Temple in Chigateri where special prayers and rituals are performed on the occasion of Narada Jayanti.

Advertisement

History of Narad Jayanti

Narad Muni | Image: Art of Krishna on Facebook

Narad Muni, also known as Devarshi Narada, is a prominent figure in Hindu mythology. He is revered as a celestial sage or muni or rishi who serves as the intermediary between the gods and humans. Narad Muni is often depicted with a veena and is known for his role as a divine messenger who travels across the three worlds (heaven, earth, and the netherworld) to spread knowledge and wisdom.

Advertisement

Narad Muni's contributions are mentioned in various Hindu scriptures, including the Puranas and the Mahabharata. He is credited with the dissemination of spiritual knowledge and devotion (bhakti) among people. Narad Muni is also known for his involvement in various mythological tales where he uses his wit and wisdom to resolve conflicts and impart moral lessons.

Significance of Narad Jayanti

Narad Muni is considered a true devotee who dedicates his life to the service of God. His teachings emphasise the importance of devotion, knowledge, and selfless service, which are essential virtues in Hindu philosophy.

On Narad Jayanti, devotees engage in various religious activities to honour Narad Muni. Temples dedicated to Vishnu and Narad Muni witness special prayers and bhajans. Fasting and charitable acts are also common practices on this day. Devotees believe that observing Narad Jayanti with sincerity and devotion can bring spiritual enlightenment and blessings from the divine. Narad Muni’s role as a mediator and his ability to communicate the divine will remind followers of the importance of living a life rooted in devotion, humility, and service.