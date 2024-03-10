×

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated March 10th, 2024 at 22:37 IST

New Shoe Blisters? The Heel Guide You Didn't Know You Needed

Expanding your shoe collection makes for a rather gratifying experience. However, the shoe bites and blisters that come with it can be rather unpleasant.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Heels
Heels | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New heels in your shoe closet make for a rather exciting prospect, be it for a night out with friends or simply going to work on the daily. However, shoe pinches and shoe bites, an inevitable and rather painful pit stop on the way to breaking in your new kicks, can sour the experience, not to mention scar your feet, literally and otherwise.

Start the process at home

Breaking in new shoes does not need to be interceded with having to occasionally take them off when you are out and about. Start wearing them at home! Walk around in them for a while and get your steps in to help stretch them out.

 

This will not only kickstart the process of expanding the shoe to fit your foot comfortably - not too snug, not too lose, just right - but also allow you to simply kick them off every time they start grazing your foot.

Ice-breaker

Using ice to break the ice with your new heels is a trend taking the internet by storm. Simply take some polythene packets and fill them with water. Making sure they are secure, place them in the foot of your shoes. After this, leave the arrangement in the freezer for three to four hours.

As the water freezes to ice and expands, it will force the confines of the shoes to expand slightly, loosening them up for you.

Lock in your foot moisture

Keeping your feet soft and hydrated when you slip them into your latest kicks, will significantly diminish the possibilities of grazing. However, only sticking to water based creams is highly recommended for this.

 

Oils are a complete no no as they will increase the probability of your foot slipping out of the heels - not favourable if you have opted for a slinky pair. Oil based creams are also a complete no no in this regard.
 

Published March 10th, 2024 at 22:37 IST

