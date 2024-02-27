Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 13:30 IST

On National Science Day 2024, India To Celebrate Indigenous Technologies For Viksit Bharat

The theme for National Science Day 2024, celebrated on 28th October is Indigenous Technologies For Viksit Bharat.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
National Science Day 2024
National Science Day 2024 | Image:Freepik
  • 2 min read
National Science Day is celebrated in India on February 28th each year to commemorate the discovery of the Raman effect by the renowned Indian physicist, Sir C.V. Raman, in 1928. This day is important to remember the power of science and its contributions to society, as well as an opportunity to promote scientific temper and encourage scientific innovation and research. The theme for 2024 is Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat.

Scientist CV Raman | Image: Nobel Foundation

History National Science Day 2024

National Science Day marks the anniversary of Sir C.V. Raman's groundbreaking discovery of the Raman effect, which earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. On February 28, 1928, Raman discovered that when light traverses a transparent material, some of the deflected light changes in wavelength. This phenomenon, known as the Raman effect, opened up new avenues for the study of molecular structure and laid the foundation for modern spectroscopy.

Theme for National Science Day 2024

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh released the theme for the "National Science Day 2024", titled "Indigenous Technologies for Viksit Bharat". The theme for this year’s celebration reflects a strategic focus on promoting public appreciation for Science, Technology, and Innovation and THE accomplishments of Indian scientists to address challenges through home-grown technologies.

National Science Day | Image: Freepik

Significance of National Science Day

National Science Day encourages the development of a scientific temper among the masses. It emphasises the importance of critical thinking, curiosity, and evidence-based reasoning in understanding the world around us. This day provides an opportunity to celebrate the contributions of Indian scientists to the field of science and technology. It honours the legacy of pioneers like Sir C.V. Raman and inspires future generations to pursue careers in science and research.

Through various events and activities organised on National Science Day, efforts are made to promote science education and popularise scientific concepts among students and the general public. Workshops, seminars, exhibitions, and competitions are organised to engage people of all ages in learning about science and its applications. In an era marked by complex global challenges such as climate change, healthcare disparities, and technological advancements, National Science Day underscores the importance of scientific collaboration and interdisciplinary research in finding solutions to these pressing issues.

Published February 27th, 2024 at 13:30 IST

