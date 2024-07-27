Published 17:33 IST, July 27th 2024
Paris Olympics 2024: Celine Dion Steals The Spotlight In Dior Gown In Comeback Performance
Celine Dion, 56, delivered French icon Édith Piaf’s “Hymne à l’amour” from high atop the Eiffel Tower during the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics 2024.
- Lifestyle
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Celine Deion performs at Paris Olympics 2024 | Image: Olympics and paris2024/instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
17:33 IST, July 27th 2024