Updated February 20th, 2024 at 11:31 IST

Planning A Green Wedding Like Rakul And Jackky? Follow These Hacks To Stay Under Budget

Plan a sustainable green wedding under budget with these economical and eco-friendly tips.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Plan A Budget-friendly Green Wedding With These Tips
Plan A Budget-friendly Green Wedding With These Tips | Image:Unsplash
  • 3 min read
Sustainibility is the call of the time. A little caution today will help generations to come. And one of the biggest days of your life, your wedding, can be the best day to start contributing towards the sustainability of the environment. According to reports, actors Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are also opting for green wedding.

Rakul-Jackky's green wedding

Rakul-Jackky are opting for a green wedding | Image: Instagram

Their green wedding preparations include digital invites to save paper waste, a prohibition on fireworks and a pledge to plant trees to offset their event's carbon footprint. The pair, according to sources, has hired carbon footprint specialists to guarantee that their big day is environmentally friendly. These specialists will evaluate the impact of the wedding celebrations and advise Singh and Bhagnani on how many trees should be planted to offset their carbon footprint. The couple intends to participate in the tree-planting effort shortly after their wedding vows are exchanged.

How to plan a sustainable wedding under budget?

Opt for a venue that aligns with your values and prioritises sustainability. Consider outdoor locations such as parks, gardens, or beaches, which require minimal decoration and lighting. Alternatively, choose a venue that is already equipped with eco-friendly features such as energy-efficient lighting, recycling facilities, and sustainable catering options.

Save money and resources by sending digital invitations instead of traditional paper ones. Use online platforms or email to send out invitations, RSVPs, and updates to your guests. Not only is this option more environmentally friendly, but it also allows for easy tracking and communication with your guests.

Representative image of sustainable wedding | Unsplash

Opt for a seasonal and locally-sourced menu for your wedding reception to minimise the carbon footprint associated with transportation and production. Choose caterers that prioritise organic, sustainable, and ethically sourced ingredients. Consider serving vegetarian or vegan options to reduce the environmental impact of meat production.

Get creative and make your own decorations and wedding favours using recycled or upcycled materials. Use items such as mason jars, recycled paper, and natural fabrics to create unique and eco-friendly decor elements. For wedding favors, consider giving guests potted plants, homemade preserves, or reusable items such as tote bags or bamboo utensils.

Save money and resources by renting or borrowing items such as linens, tableware, and decor items instead of purchasing them new. Look for rental companies or online platforms where you can find affordable and eco-friendly options for your wedding needs. This not only reduces waste but also minimises the environmental impact of production and transportation.

Minimise waste by avoiding single-use items such as disposable plates, cups, and cutlery. Instead, opt for reusable or compostable alternatives made from materials like bamboo, palm leaf, or biodegradable plastics. Encourage guests to bring their own reusable water bottles and containers to reduce waste further.

After the wedding, donate leftover food to local shelters or food banks and recycle any recyclable materials such as paper, glass, and plastic. Consider donating or repurposing wedding decorations and items instead of throwing them away.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 11:31 IST

