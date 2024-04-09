Advertisement

Poila Boishakh is a time of joy, celebration, and great food in West Bengal and among Bengali communities around the world. As families come together to welcome the new year with joy, it's only fitting to indulge in a feast of authentic Bengali dishes that will liven up your taste buds in an instant. Here are some mouthwatering delicacies that are synonymous with Poila Boishakh celebrations.

Basanti pulao

Poila Boishakh meals are incomplete without the delicious Basanti Pulao. This fragrant rice dish, tinted with the golden hue of saffron, is cooked with a mix of spices, cashews, raisins, and vegetables, making it a perfect centrepiece for festive feasts.

Kosha mangsho

No Bengali celebration is complete without the indulgence of Kosha Mangsho, a slow-cooked, spicy mutton curry with rich flavours and tender meat. Infused with curd, fried onions, spices and served with pulao or luchi, kosha mangsho is the perfect Poila Boishakh delicacy.

Kosha mangsho | Image: Freepik

Sukto

A traditional Bengali mixed vegetable stew, sukto is a melange of bitter and sweet flavours that perfectly balances the palate. Made with seasonal vegetables like bitter gourd, drumsticks, potatoes, and more, sukto is simmered in a creamy coconut gravy and seasoned with a hint of mustard oil.

Beguni

A good meal needs something to munch on and the crispy beguni is just that. Thinly sliced brinjal pieces are coated with besan batter and deep fried in mustard oil to become crispy, crunchy from outside and a melt-in-the-mouth texture from inside.

Beguni | Image: Unsplsh

Chingri maacher malai curry

A luxurious and creamy prawn curry, chingri maacher malai curry is a special dish that takes the centre stage at every Bengali feast. Lightly fried prawns are simmered in a velvety coconut and onion based gravy with spices, creating a dish that is both indulgent and comforting.

Luchi

Luchi is the perfect accompaniment to any festive spread. Slightly smaller than conventional puris and made with maida, luchi is a deep-fried bread enjoyed by one and all with their favourite gravies or a simple portion of aloo bhaja.

Luchi | Image: Unsplash

Roshogolla

No Bengali meal is complete without a sweet treat, and Roshogolla takes its rightful position as the quintessential dessert for Poila Boishakh. These chhena balls, simmered in sugar syrup, are the marker of joy and celebration in Bengali festivals.

Mishti doi

End your Poila Boishakh feast on a sweet note with Mishti Doi, a traditional Bengali dessert made from thickened sweetened curd. Creamy, luscious, and infused with the delicate flavour of caramelised sugar, mishti doi truly captures the essence of Bengali cuisine.