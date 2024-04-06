×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

Poila Boishakh 2024: Date, Significance, Celebrations Of Bengali New Year

Falling on the first day of the Bengali calendar month of Boishakh, usually in mid-April, Poila Boishakh is a time for new beginnings.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Poila Boishakh 2024
Poila Boishakh 2024 | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Poila Boishakh is the beginning of the Bengali New Year and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour by the Bengali community around the world. Falling on the first day of the Bengali calendar month of Boishakh, usually in mid-April, Poila Boishakh is a time for new beginnings, cultural festivities, and joyous gatherings with family and friends.

Date of Poila Boishakh 2024

In 2024, Poila Boishakh will be celebrated on April 15th, marking the first day of the Bengali year. There are many different versions of Indian new year celebrations like Baisakhi, Ugadi, Vishu, Puthandu, Bihu etc and Poila Boishakh is the Bengali tradition of welcoming the new year. All of these are harvest festivals.

Bengali women dress up in sarees | Image: Pexels

Significance of Poila Boishakh

Poila Boishakh holds immense cultural and religious significance for the Bengali community. It symbolises the advent of spring, the season of renewal and rebirth, and is considered an auspicious time to start new endeavors, seek blessings from the divine, and celebrate the beauty of life. It is a harvest festival and marks the beginning of a new time in everyone's lives.

Celebration of Poila Boishakh

Poila Boishakh is celebrated with family and friends, traditional music and dance performances, and festive feasts. People dress in traditional attire, with women wearing sarees, usually white or off-white with red borders and men donning kurta-pajamas or dhotis.

Fish for Poila Boishakh | Image; Unsplash

The day begins with the ritualistic cleaning of homes and businesses, known as "nababarsha jhar," symbolising the removal of negativity and the welcoming of prosperity and good fortune in the new year. Homes are decorated with colorful alpana designs and people wear new clothes after taking a bath to mark new beginnings. Families come together to share festive meals, with traditional Bengali delicacies such as panta bhat, maach bhaja, shukto, mangsho and rosogolla being served.

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 14:35 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

खत्म नहीं हो रहा सपा का 'मुख्तार प्रेम', पोस्‍टर लगा मुस्लिमों से की ईद ना मनाने की अपील

Mukhtar Ansari's Poster

2 minutes ago
Kolkata Metro: Special Anti-Littering Squads Formed To Impose Rs 500 Fine On Commuters

Kolkata Metro:

6 minutes ago
Indiabulls Real Estate

Indiabulls Real Estate

10 minutes ago
बाल, नाखून और हड्डी...कब्र में 10 साल भी नहीं सड़ेगी मुख्‍तार की लाश, अफजाल ने बताया फ्यूचर प्‍लान

2 Constables Face Action

12 minutes ago
The acquisition aims to position the combined entity as the second-largest player in Europe's gaming sector.

Bilfinger Eyes Expansion

14 minutes ago
4.8 Magnitude Earthquake shakes New York City.

NYC Earthquake

23 minutes ago
NIA Team Attacked in West Bengal

BJP Slams Mamata

25 minutes ago
Kerala KARUNYA KR-648 Lottery Saturday

Kerala Lottery Today

26 minutes ago
Golf

Pranavi lies 20th in OZ

29 minutes ago
'Contract Recruitment In Government Departments Must Stop': Sharad Pawar Tells Students

'Contract Recruitment

29 minutes ago
Viral Video Shows Pakistan Cricket Team’s Army Like Training

Pak Team's Army Training

33 minutes ago
The video of the mob surrounding MP Danish Ali's car is going viral on social media

Danish Ali Attacked

38 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

39 minutes ago
Livspace revenue growth

Livspace

41 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav

LSG Eye 3rd win in IPL

43 minutes ago
Gurugram fire: 4 parked cars burnt to ashes

Gurugram Fire: Cars Burnt

an hour ago
Vidit Gujrathi

Gujrathi dumps Nakamura

an hour ago
Congress Manifesto Completely Bears Imprint Of Muslim League: PM Modi

PM Modi

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Mumbai realty: Office transactions surge 29%, housing hits record highs

    Business News8 hours ago

  4. Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran to ask a question on his behalf- WATCH

    Sports 9 hours ago

  5. 'How cruel and ruthless I can be': Shaheen Afridi on losing captaincy

    Sports 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo