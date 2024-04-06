Advertisement

Poila Boishakh is the beginning of the Bengali New Year and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour by the Bengali community around the world. Falling on the first day of the Bengali calendar month of Boishakh, usually in mid-April, Poila Boishakh is a time for new beginnings, cultural festivities, and joyous gatherings with family and friends.

Date of Poila Boishakh 2024

In 2024, Poila Boishakh will be celebrated on April 15th, marking the first day of the Bengali year. There are many different versions of Indian new year celebrations like Baisakhi, Ugadi, Vishu, Puthandu, Bihu etc and Poila Boishakh is the Bengali tradition of welcoming the new year. All of these are harvest festivals.

Bengali women dress up in sarees | Image: Pexels

Significance of Poila Boishakh

Poila Boishakh holds immense cultural and religious significance for the Bengali community. It symbolises the advent of spring, the season of renewal and rebirth, and is considered an auspicious time to start new endeavors, seek blessings from the divine, and celebrate the beauty of life. It is a harvest festival and marks the beginning of a new time in everyone's lives.

Celebration of Poila Boishakh

Poila Boishakh is celebrated with family and friends, traditional music and dance performances, and festive feasts. People dress in traditional attire, with women wearing sarees, usually white or off-white with red borders and men donning kurta-pajamas or dhotis.

Fish for Poila Boishakh | Image; Unsplash

The day begins with the ritualistic cleaning of homes and businesses, known as "nababarsha jhar," symbolising the removal of negativity and the welcoming of prosperity and good fortune in the new year. Homes are decorated with colorful alpana designs and people wear new clothes after taking a bath to mark new beginnings. Families come together to share festive meals, with traditional Bengali delicacies such as panta bhat, maach bhaja, shukto, mangsho and rosogolla being served.