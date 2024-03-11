Advertisement

As the holy month of Ramadan begins, Muslims across India and the subcontinent are gearing up to observe fasting, a fundamental pillar of Islam, starting on March 11, 2024. Ramadan, or Ramzan as it is known in South Asia, holds great significance for Muslims worldwide, alongside the other pillars of Islam: Tawhid, Salat, Hajj, and Zakaat.

During Ramadan, Muslims observe Sawm, abstaining from food and drink from dawn to dusk. The meals which are called Sehri and Iftari marks the beginning and end of each day's fast. A common tradition among Muslims is to break their fast with dates which is a practice deeply rooted in history and culture.

Advertisement

Why are dates used for breakfast?

The preference for dates during Iftar can be attributed to the geographical significance of the date palm tree (Phoenix dactylifera) in West Asia, particularly in desert regions where it thrives. UNESCO acknowledges the date palm's importance and mentions its resilience in arid climates and its cultural significance in the region.

Advertisement

The religious aspect of consuming dates in Ramadan

Furthermore, the date palm holds historical and religious significance across the Abrahamic faiths, including Judaism, Christianity, and Islam. Islamic tradition, in particular, mentions the Prophet Muhammad's endorsement of dates as a blessed and nutritious fruit.

Advertisement

The Hadiths, which record the sayings and actions of Prophet Muhammad, affirm the significance of dates, with authentic collections such as Sahih Bukhari and Sahih Muslim documenting his teachings on the fruit's virtues.

For instance, Sahih Bukhari mentions the prophet saying: “He who eats seven Ajwa dates every morning, will not be affected by poison or magic on the day he eats them.”

Advertisement

Modern science confirms the nutritional value of dates, revealing their rich content of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and dietary fiber. Consuming dates provides essential nutrients such as B-complex and C vitamins, selenium, copper, potassium, and magnesium, contributing to overall health and well-being.