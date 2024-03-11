×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

Ramadan 2024: When Will The Festival Begin? History, Significance

The 29–30 day month of Ramadan is a time for fasting, prayer, introspection, and social events, which honours the Prophet Muhammad's revelation of the Quran.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ramadan 2024
Ramadan 2024 | Image:Unsplash
The holiest month in Islam, Ramadan holds great significance for millions of Muslims worldwide. The 29–30 day month of Ramadan is a time for fasting, prayer, introspection, and social events. Islamic tradition dictates that it honours the Prophet Muhammad's initial revelation of the Quran. This holy month begins with the sighting of the crescent moon.

When will Ramadan start in India? 

The holy month of Ramadan will start tomorrow, March 11, as the crescent moon was first seen in Saudi Arabia and some regions of India on Sunday, March 10. Some Western countries can also see the moon, in addition to Saudi Arabia and India.

 

The Majmaah University Astronomical Observatory declared the sighting of the Ramadan moon. However, after failing to observe the crescent moon, a number of Asian nations, including Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Singapore, will start Ramadan on Tuesday.

What is the significance of Ramzan? 

A traditional and fundamental part of the Islamic faith, the sighting of the moon before Ramadan, also known as Ramzan, Ramazan, or Ramzaan, marks the beginning of the month-long fast from sunrise to sunset, which is combined with acts of worship and charity. 

 

One of the five pillars of Islam is fasting, which involves refraining from eating, drinking, smoking, engaging in evil thoughts or deeds, and engaging in marital relations from sunrise to sunset. They have a substantial dinner known as "iftar." They eat a pre-dawn meal known as "suhoor" to sustain them during the day.

The Islamic calendar, which is based on a 12-month lunar year with roughly 354 days, begins with the month of Ramadan. For Muslims, Ramadan is one of the most sacred months of the year.

Published March 10th, 2024 at 23:36 IST

