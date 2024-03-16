×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

Ramadan 2024: WHO Issues Detailed Fasting Guidelines - Here's What It Includes

Here are some fasting tips shared by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for people who are observing the fast during Ramadan.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ramadan fasting guide
Ramadan fasting guide | Image:Unsplash
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
The holy month of Ramadan has begun and devout Muslims from around the world fast from sunrise to sunset. While people fast with all their devotion to the almighty, there is still a need to take care of your health. Keeping yourself hydrated and nourished is important to keep your energy up. Here are some fasting guides by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

 

Ramadan fasting guide | Image: Unsplash

 

  • Drink plenty of water and eat hydrating foods such as soup, watermelon and green salad.
  • Avoid caffeinated drinks such as coffee, tea and cola, because caffeine can make some people urinate more often, which may lead to dehydration. 
  • Fizzy drinks with sugar will add calories to your diet.
  • Avoid the sun when temperatures are high. It is important to remain in a cool and shaded place.
  • Replenish your energy levels by eating a healthy, balanced Iftar.
  • Eat dates to break your fast. Dates are an excellent source of fibre.
  • Consume plenty of vegetables to provide vital vitamins and nutrients.
  • Choose whole grains, which provide the body with energy and fibre.
  • Enjoy grilled or baked lean meat, skinless chicken and fish, to get a good portion of healthy protein.
  • In general, avoid fried and processed foods high in fat or sugar.
  • Enjoy your meal and avoid overeating by eating slowly.
  • Eat a light Suhoor every day. This applies especially to special groups such as older people, adolescents, pregnant women and nursing mothers, as well as children who choose to fast.
  • Include vegetables, a serving of carbohydrates such as bread/bread roll made from wholewheat, protein-rich food such as dairy products (cheese that is not salty/labane/milk) and/or egg, as well as a tehina/avocado side dish.
  • Avoid too many sweets and limit fat and salt intake. Sweets commonly eaten during Ramadan contain large amounts of sugar syrup.

 

Ramadan fasting guide | Image: Unsplash

 

  • The recommended sweet for consumption is cold water-containing fruit such as watermelon/melon or any other seasonal fruit such as peach or nectarine.
  • You should try to limit the consumption of foods rich in fat, especially fatty meats, foods made with puff pastry, or pastry with added fat/margarine or butter.
  • Rather than frying, it is recommended to use other methods of cooking such as steaming, cooking in sauce, stir-frying in a small amount of oil and baking.
  • Avoid foods containing large amounts of salt, e.g. sausages, processed and salted meat and fish products, olives and pickles, snack foods, salty cheeses, various types of ready-made crackers, salads, spreads and sauces (such as mayonnaise, mustard, ketchup).
  • When preparing the meal, it is recommended to limit the use of salt as far as possible, and of course it is recommended to remove the salt shaker from the table. Use various herbs to enhance the flavour of foods being cooked.
  • Eat slowly, and in amounts appropriate to the needs of each individual. Big meals cause heartburn and discomfort.
  • Try to move as much as possible and to be active in the evenings, for example, by going for a regular daily walk.
Published March 16th, 2024 at 10:03 IST

