Love Transcends Age & Grows Over Time, As Shown By These On-screen Couples

As the world moves towards a new way of living and life, societal norms and culture also keep on updating itself and growing. The old traditions and sometimes strict rules of society are slowly taking a back seat as people are off to explore more when it comes to their likes and dislikes, preferences in partners and also self-discovery. A theme of age not being a barrier when it comes to love has been used in multiple times in many movies across film industries.

On-screen couples show that age doesn't matter:

Romance is the needed masala in bland life, as said by Mr and Mrs Kaushik

Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao can make anybody swoon with their roles of Mr and Mrs Kaushik in the movie Badhaai Ho. Neena Gupta's character gets pregnant in her fifties and hilariously blames her husband and his romantic poems. The movie beautifully brings out two main points. The first important thing is that you can have the most romantic nights and special moments with your better half even in your late years and secondly, it is absolutely fine to have a child in your late years, keeping in mind your own personal health.

Problems of love can occur at any age, show all the Pawans and Poojas

In the web series Pawan and Pooja, three couples from three different age groups are shown, trying to explore themselves along with their love for each other. The eldest couple suffers from self-identity (Mahesh Manjrekar-Deepti Naval), the middle-aged couple tries to bring some spice in life through new people (Sharman Joshi-Gul Panag), and the youngest battle with their online identities (Natasha Bharadwaj and Taaruk Raina). The show perfectly encapsulates that love is something that can make or break lives at any age or stage of life.

Bring some sugar in your life if there is Cheeni Kum

Amitabh Bachchan and Tabu's movie Cheeni Kum is a wonderful way of showing how a young woman can fall in love with a person twice her age and vice versa. The movie is the perfect example of how a person must fight for love and stop believing that nothing is impossible. The heart has the perfect capability to fall for someone even at the age of 64.

True love never leaves you, Noah and Allie are proof

The Notebook is that one movie that is always successful to make even the toughest ones cry. The movie is a beautiful ribbon of how a girl and a boy can fall in love in their teenage years and can still yearn for each other in your last stage of life. Noah and Allie go through a separation, and then later take on a battle with dementia, but still remember to love each other.

