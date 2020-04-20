Anti-socializing Memes That Every Introvert Person Will Definitely Relate To

Relationships

Here are anti-socializing memes that every introverted person who hates socialising will definitely relate to. Read on to know more.

Written By Nissy Sara | Mumbai | Updated On:
socializing memes

With the current coronavirus pandemic that has hit the world, every person is confined to their homes. Extroverts are no doubt having a hard time but it is the introverts who are over the moon. As people have been advised to stay indoors and also practice social distancing, people who do not like socialising seem to not face the pressure of going out and interacting with others.

ALSO READ | Penguins Roam Freely In South Africa Amid COVID-19 Lockdown; Watch

Everyone likes an enthusiastic extrovert socialising around them but introverts are a delight as well. Here are some internet memes that will help you understand what goes on in the mind of a person who hates socialising. Read on to know more about socializing memes:

Memes for people who are introverts and hate socialising

Introverts during the coronavirus quarantine episode

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Spotshot Media (@spotshotmedia) on

ALSO READ | Chhota Bheem To Telecast On Doordarshan Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by offensive colony club(occ) (@_oc_club) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by _positiveshits__ (@_positiveshits__) on

Introverts secretly being happy on the inside

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Introverts Kingdom. (@weareintrovertsonly) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mana_Insta_AddA (@mana_insta_adda) on

ALSO READ | Swiggy Genie To Deliver Grocery Amid COVID-19 Lockdown, Netizens Express Gratitude

Attacks that every anti-social person will relate to

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Introvert Thoughts (@introvertthoughts__) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Introvert Thoughts 101 (@introvertthoughts101) on

What every person who hates socialising wants to say but cannot

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Doctor Undercover (@doctor_undercover) on

ALSO READ | COVID-19 Lockdown: Nuns Play Basketball In Makeshift Court, Watch Video

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories