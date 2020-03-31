Birthday Wishes For Brother: Send Special Message To Your Brother From These 200+ Wishes

From sharing your childhood memories to facing every situation with you, a brother always stands by you. If you wish to express your gratitude to your brother or make them feel special is on their birthday, here are a number of birthday quotes for your brother. Read ahead for some funny birthday wishes for your brother.

Birthday wishes for brother

A birthday wish is supposed to be nice but I am your sister so I wish more of fights and more of love. Happiest birthday brother! May your day be filled be with lot of fun and handmade cake by me because you love that. Happy birthday, loads of love! To the cheerful day for my cheerful brother, may you have a wonderful life ahead. Happy birthday, brother, I love you. Birthdays are only for me, you will only have one special day and I will that special for you. Happy birthday, bro, you bring the best in me! Praying for all the best wishes, happiness and success in your life. Happy birthday bro, you deserve the best, I love you! A first hand that I hold when I was falling, you held me when others didn’t. You are my favourite, brother. Happy birthday, I love you! We may not see each other every day, but we both know that deep in our hearts, we have only love for each other and nothing else. Happy Birthday! Happy Birthday, Brother. Pop some champagne and lets you toast to you! Love You, Brother! May this bring you all the happiness that you have been searching for all your life. Happy Birthday, Brother. Let’s relive all our happiest times, brother. You get the drinks, and I’ll get the limes. It’s going to take some time. Happy Birthday, Bro! May this year bring the most wonderful things into your life, you truly deserve it! Happy Birthday Brother Dear bro, wishing you all the best in life. Happy Birthday! You are not just my brother but my greatest buddy. Happy birthday, bro! Happy Birthday, Bro! You are celebrating your 30th birthday. Now, this is the time to grow. You are full of faults and so I am. After we are born from the same parents. Come to enjoy the party at jerk’s place Brother no matter how old you get, you will always be my sweet little brother. Wishing a happy and rewarding birthday for you. May God give you everything that you want in life, peace, harmony, health, and wealth. Have a Happy Birthday! I am happy to see you grow into a mature and responsible man. Wishing you lots of happiness. Happy Birthday, Bro! Dear Bro, with each passing year you are growing into a handsome man. Wishing my handsome brother a very happy birthday. Now that you have turned 21 and an adult, it is time to act with maturity. Happy Birthday, Dear Brother! It is such a pleasure seeing you grow into a handsome man. Wishing you a very happy birthday, dear brother. Dear Brother, I am coming over to celebrate your birthday and bringing along a basket full of goodies. Wishing you a very happy birthday, bro.

The best day of the year has arrived. So, let us celebrate it with a lot of joy. Happy Birthday, Bro! Dear bro, you are precious and irreplaceable. Wishing you a very happy birthday. An elder brother is the best teacher and guide in the world. Dear brother, thanks for all the guidance and words of wisdom. Happy Birthday! Dear brother, as the year's progress so does the love between us. Happy to have a brother like you. Wishing you a very happy birthday, bro Thanks for all the guidance and support that you have given me all these years. Wishing you a very happy birthday, dear brother. You are my best pal and mentor. Wishing you a very happy birthday brother. I have been waiting all through the year for this day. Let us celebrate and enjoy the day. Wishing you a very happy birthday, bro!

Birthday quotes for brother

May God gift you wisdom, peace and happiness. Wishing you a very happy birthday, dear brother. May hope and optimism be your strongest allies in the journey of life. Happy Birthday, Bro! Whenever I felt sad you were there to perk me up; when in trouble you would bail me out. No matter what, you have been my greatest support. Wishing you a very happy birthday, dear brother. We both share so many relationships. We are brothers, best of friends, mentors to each other and friendly rivals. Wishing my bro a very happy birthday. You are three in one to me – A brother, a bodyguard and also a best friend. Happy Birthday my Brother! There is no one better than you. Well, there is no one as stupid as you. Happy Happy Birthday my Brother! Who would I have blamed for all broken things in the house if you were not born!... Happy Birthday my saviour!... I am so proud to have someone in life who is always by my side no matter what happens. Love you the most!... Happy Birthday, Brother! I was given a brother naturally but you are my best friend on purpose. Happy Birthday dear brother! Wishing you a life full of health, wealth and fantastic moments now and forever. Happy Birthday, brother! You are an irreplaceable human of my life. Happy Birthday my brother! Life may be uncertain but there is one human on whom I can count on forever... that is you, my bro!... Happy Birthday! What a fantastic childhood we had. We quarrelled with each other over petty issues but in the end, were the best of friends. Wishing you a very happy birthday, dear brother. Dear brother, dance the night away because it is your birthday. Enjoy the day. May all your dreams and desires come true on this birthday. This wish is a little present from me. Happy Birthday, brother. You are the greatest present that mom and dad have ever given me. Wishing you a very happy birthday, dear brother.

Brother, thanks for all the love, care and protection that you have given me. May God give you all these and much more. Happy Birthday! Dear brother, I have always admired you and tried to follow in your footsteps. You are my hero. Wishing you a very happy birthday. On this day I got a little kid to play with, to quarrel with and also to love enormously. Happy Birthday my bro! Today is special for me because I got someone to bring my water and do my little chores on this day :P... Happy Birthday my bro! I feel like the luckiest sister because I have got the best of the best brother. Happy Birthday my lovely brother! Wishing you all the joy and happiness. May you become the best man ever. Happy Birthday, brother! Since the time you have arrived on Earth, my every day is filled with madness and also happiness. Happy Birthday little brother! No gift can bring me as much joy as your arrival has brought in my life. Happy Birthday my brother! You have given me many reasons to smile, and by wishing you happy birthday I am giving you one reason to smile! Happy Birthday, my dear brother, my wishes are there for you and hope you never encounter any problem! Happy Birthday, brother! Brother, we have shared memorable moments together. Thanks for being there and guiding me. Happy Birthday! You are my strength, you are my light, you are my sun of life. Happy Birthday my loveliest brother! Happy Birthday to the boy whom we brought from the dustbin and adopted later! Happy Birthday to the apple of Mom's eye. Remember I am her favourite child by the way! No matter how much I quarrel with you, you are and will be my favourite human on Earth. Happy Birthday my brother! Dear brother, I wish you a happy birthday and wish no pain come to you without encountering me! From sharing the same room to sharing the first crush we never knew when did we grow up. Happy Birthday, monkey.... oops brother! You are not only my pride but also my support system. Happy Birthday my brother! Happy Birthday to the human who keeps driving me insane and brings chocolates to keep me sane... Wish you have a wonderful day today! You are the perfect example of a human I want to become... Happy Birthday my brother! The one who annoys me the most and also loves me the most is YOU!... Happy Birthday my donkey bro! You are my inspiration, motivation, ideal and also my best friend. You are all in one. Love you so much, bro. Happy Birthday! Today, tomorrow or forever, I just want a brother like you!......... Happy Happy Birthday bro!! We were born as brothers but it is the fate that made us the best of friends. Love you so much bro!.. Happy Birthday!! Thank you for the best childhood memories. Without quarrelling with you, my childhood would have been incomplete... Love you!...... Happy Birthday!! From ringing doorbells to having same possessions we grew too fast. But I am glad I always had you by my side. Happy Birthday, bro!! We may quarrel with each other over matters that may not be important, but in the end, we are the best of friends. Happy birthday, dear brother! Brother, you may be many miles away from me and we rarely see each other, but my love for you has in no way lessened. Happy birthday Der brother. Have a great day! Dear brother, you are my best friend and mentor. Thanks for always showing me the right path. Wishing you a very happy birthday! I thank god for giving me such a caring and responsible brother like you. Thanks for always being there when I need you the most. Wishing you a very Happy birthday! Another year older but another level crazy. That's what you are my little bro. Happy Birthday!! I am able to take every risk in life but I know you are there to support me like a concrete wall. Happy Birthday to the best brother in the world! Hey Bro, you are the best dude in this world and I love you for that. You can ask anything on your birthday! Being with you, I have never missed the company of a good friend. You are sweet and I am honey! Dear brother, no matter how far you are away from me, you will always be there in my heart. Happy birthday!

Happy Birthday wishes for brother!

It is your birthday today, the most momentous day of the year. Let us celebrate all night. Happy birthday, bro! You are not just my brother but also my best friend. Wishing you a very happy birthday! If it were not for your guidance, my life would have taken a very different turn. Thanks for always being there. Happy Birthday, Brother! Though even the sun will one day run out of fuel, my love for you shall last forever. Happy Birthday, dear brother. I thank God each and every day for giving me a brother like you. On your birthday, I want to thank you for being the best brother anyone could ever hope for. Happy Birthday! You are such a great role model for every brother in the world because you are so loving, caring, protective, and supportive. I wish you, the best brother in the universe, a very happy birthday. Brother, don’t think too much about the past or where you are because I believe you are destined to be great. On your birthday, I hope you reflect and understand that you are at a turning point in your life. Happy Birthday. You are my mentor and supporter in every sphere of life. I am indebted to you beyond repayment and I wish you the very best on this special day. On this special day, I pray that God blesses you with every good thing, with love, with luck, and with joy. Thank you for always being there for me and giving me your support and strength. I am so lucky to have you as my brother and my best friend. Wishing you love and more love on your birthday! No treasure compares to the love of a brother. Wishing you a wonderful birthday, dear brother. May every day of your life be blessed with rays of hope, joy, love, and sunshine. Happy Birthday, Brother! I know it’s your birthday, but today is special for me too. It was many (or not so many) years ago today that I got a new best friend and a wonderful brother. Happy Birthday! Your birthday is special to me because it gives me the chance to remember the day that someone I love and honour came into the world. My Brother is: B: Brilliant | R: Respectful | O: Outstanding | T: Terrific | H: Honest | E: Entertaining | R: Remarkable. Happy Birthday! Today I found my old memories alive again and enjoyed reminiscing on our childhood. I know that the warmth of those innocent days is still with us and will always remain. Happy Birthday. May God bless you with every joy and happiness. Happy Birthday. You were my hero right from the start, and the truth is that I have always wanted to be like you. Wishing you a happy and joyous birthday. Though there have been some moments between us where it would be hard to say I liked you, brother, you should know that I have always loved you and respect you for what you were, are, and will be. On your birthday, let us promise to never be separated from each other’s heart despite the distance between us. My best wishes for you!

Happy birthday, Bhai!

. Happy Birthday, brother. Okay, now that's done. Let’s go party! When I think of you, I can’t help but smile from happiness. On your birthday, my every thought is for happiness and joy in your life. Happy Birthday! Those days and moments of childhood that I shared with you are very dear to my heart. I wish you a great birthday and many more to come. . Nothing compares to the love of my dearest brother. Happy Birthday! Do you know what a brother’s best achievement can be? It is to be a good friend of his sister. And you succeeded! You really are my best friend. I love you and wish you a happy birthday! Before you go out today, make sure your pockets are empty. It’s your day to have others treat you! I hope you enjoy your birthday, dear brother. For your birthday, I wish that every mirror in the world would vanish so you wouldn’t know that you are getting older (except for your ever-increasing wisdom, of course.) Happy Birthday! Dear brother, a piece of wisdom for you on your birthday: age is a number and should be unlisted! Happy Birthday! As the true and good-hearted brother that I am, I have remembered your birthday and forgotten your age. Dear brother, though you are no longer young you are still immature! Happy birthday to someone who is always young-at-heart. Don’t regret the grey hairs on your head. Ageing is a privilege granted to a select few. Writing this message is a pleasure for me because I’m a very lucky sister that gets to send birthday wishes to a wonderful brother. I hope you have a very special day! Do you know why I hate birthday greetings? Because I always have to tell a bunch of lies. Oh by the way, “Dear brother, you are so sweet. You are the sweetest man I have ever met." Happy Birthday! . You are the best man on earth and such a perfect brother. Though I have to say that today I’m glad we’re not in the same place because I know you like to hit me. Happy Birthday to my bully of a brother! Today on your birthday, let the fun begin! We’ll bathe in champagne, eat birthday cakes iced with gold, and eat only the most expensive foods. No harm in wishing for something spectacular for a spectacular brother! Happy birthday, or whatever. Okay, you need to stop getting older because it reminds me of how I’m getting older. So just cut it out! Happy Birthday, bro! . I know that I’ve been a role model to you for your entire life, so on your birthday I just want to say, “You’re welcome.” Happy Birthday, brother! I’ve learned so much from you over the years, like how to get away with staying out late, how to make mom and dad mad, and how to tell on your siblings. I can’t wait to see what you teach me this year! Happy Birthday. Brother, if you were a bear, I’d want to be a tree. If you were a fish, I’d want to be the sea. If you were a flower, I’d want to be a leaf. But you’re just you, and I’m just me. Happy Birthday! Hey man. So. I just wanted to say, like. You know. Um. Happy Birthday. Yeah. That. In lieu of a birthday message, I’m just going to buy all your drinks tonight. Happy Birthday!) Remember all those times we fought over who got to ride shotgun? Hahahahaha I’m laughing about them right now. Also, SHOTGUN FOR LIFE no rips! Happy Birthday!

Happy Birthday, brother! You’ve successfully stayed alive for another year, and believe me, a lot of us (I’m not going to say who) were wondering if you were really going to make it. But not me. I always believed in you. . Even though you’re far away, you will always be close to my heart. No really, I think you’ve emotionally scarred me. Still, happy birthday! And I hope to see you soon. For your birthday, I got you three wishes from a magical genie! Unfortunately, I accidentally ended up using all your wishes. So . . . sorry about that. But it’s the thought that counts, right? Just for today, dear brother, I promise not to share anything embarrassing about you on social media. You’re welcome. Happy Birthday! Happy Birthday, brother! Thanks for doing everything wrong first. Age before beauty, brother. Age before beauty. Happy Birthday! There’s no place I’d rather be than in your shadow. Happy Birthday to the shadow test older brother in the world! Being younger than you hasn’t always been easy, but I have to say there’s nothing more satisfying than beating you in literally anything. Happy Birthday! For your birthday (and for a change), I was going to teach you something useful, so I thought of calculus. But then I decided you probably didn’t want a calculus lesson, so I’m NOT going to teach you calculus. Happy Birthday! For your birthday, I’m going to treat you like you’ve always treated me. Just think about that for a second. Happy Birthday! . To everyone else, you may be my elder brother, but to me, you are simply my hero. Never change. Remember all those silly fights we had growing up? Haha I’m laughing about them now but seriously, did you steal my legos that one time. That was NOT COOL. Happy Birthday! Happy birthday to the man who first taught me how to put underpants on my head. I’m looking forward to many more lessons from you in the future. You’ve proven me wrong so many times before, little brother. I will never under-underestimate you again. Happy Birthday! . You inspire me to be a better person. Thanks for being a great older brother. Happy Birthday! P.S. Can I borrow money for dinner tonight? I swear I’ll pay you back . . . Thank you for being my older brother and taking some of the pressure off of me. I owe you one, bro. Happy Birthday! You’ve already taught me so much as my older brother. Now I’m learning from you on how (not) to age gracefully. Happy Birthday!

Happy Birthday brother, quotes!

You’re one of the most important men in my life. I’m lucky to count you not only as my brother but as my role model and my friend. Happy Birthday! . I can’t help but smile when I think of you and all the hells you put me through as a kid. They weren’t funny to me then, but now I know you only did it because you loved me. Right? Happy Birthday! . Even though you’re older than me, you’ve always made me feel special and like I had something to teach you. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for us. Happy Birthday! You are so generous that I know even though today is all about you, you’ll still find a way to give back to everyone else. Happy Birthday to a wonderful little brother.

Today I’m old enough to finally appreciate what a fantastic little brother you are. . Being an older brother is a huge responsibility, and today I want to let you know that I appreciate everything that you have done for me. Thank you for being there for me. Happy Birthday! You might get all the responsibility for being the older brother, but you have no idea how hard it is to be the favourite of the family. ;) Happy Birthday! Many years ago today, a truly incredible person came into the world and I'm privileged to call him my brother. Happy birthday! Feeling grateful for all the silly times I've had with my brother and excited for the ones yet to come. My brother accomplished so much this past year and THEN he went and had a birthday. Let's hope he can keep this up! Happy birthday to you. Happy birthday to you. Happy birthday dear brother! Happy birthday to you. Maybe he's your friend, maybe he's your co-worker, maybe he's your teammate. To me, he is my brother, which means I love him and hate him more than everyone else. Happy birthday! Happy birthday to one of the best people that I know. Each year I'm amazed at who you're becoming (in a good way.)

Three things I'm grateful for today: my brother, my brother's birthday party, and cake. Especially cake. It's not just an excuse to party, it's the BEST excuse to party. Happy birthday to my favourite brother. No one else I know can make me laugh as hard, make me as angry, or make me as happy as my big brother. Happy birthday to the one I love the most! A shout out to my brother who's been there for me at every point in my life. He's the reason I am who I am. Happy birthday! Forget whatever else is going on in your lives and take a second to wish THE GREATEST BROTHER EVER a happy birthday! Which reminds me, I need to do that too! Some days are yellow, some days are blue, some days you have a lot of celebrating to do. It's my brother's birthdayyyyyyy! No matter where I go, I know I'll never be too far away from my brother's shadow. Thanks for being wonderful, brother! Everyone! Buy my brother a drink—it's his birthday! You already knew my brother was smart, talented, and good-looking, but did you know that it's his birthday today too! Time to celebrate! Happy birthday to my favourite brother. Love, your favourite sister (right?) You have always been and will always be my older brother. That’s just true. Happy Birthday! I love you as only a little sister can. Happy Birthday, brother! Thank you for being my protector all these years. One day I hope to return the favour. Happy Birthday, brother! You’ve done such a good job of being my older brother and making sure I never went one day without being teased. Happy Birthday! I am your sister. You are my brother. Together, we are unstoppable. Happy Birthday! You made it easy for me to be the favourite child. Happy Birthday, brother! It’s a miracle that we both survived our childhood. Now, let’s take over the world. Happy Birthday! Brother, I honestly don’t know where I’d be without you. Happy Birthday! Happy Birthday, brother. One day I hope I’ll be able to tell you just how much you mean to me. I never had to be scared because I always knew you were there for me. Of course, sometimes I was scared of you, but that’s what older brothers are supposed to do. Oh, brother, it’s a wild world out there. I’m glad I have you by my side. Happy Birthday, brother! I’m looking forward to the adventures we’re going to have this year together.

Happy Birthday wishes for big brother

I smile every time I think of you and how you used to tease me. Memories of you make being far away a little easier. Other people may know you as a co-worker, a boss, a friend, or a partner. To me, though, you will always be (simply) my little brother. .In all the years I’ve known you, you haven’t changed. Somehow that makes the world a little brighter. . You brighten my day, always. Thanks for being such a great little brother. Even as we’ve grown up and grown into ourselves, we’ve still stayed close. I’m looking forward to many more years together. I wouldn’t exchange the times we’ve had together for anything in the world. You are the best little brother I could have ever wished for.

I know you're very busy and important but I just wanted to say HAPPY BIRTHDAY. .It's a special day that only comes once a year . . . your birthday! Have an awesome day! You are smart, handsome, funny, and generous. I'm lucky to have you for a brother. No amount of emoji can tell you how much I love you. .IT'S MY BROTHER'S BIRTHDAY. THAT'S YOU!!!! HAPPY BIRTHDAY!! WHOA CAPS! I hope all your (legal) dreams come true today. Happy birthday, bro! You've only gotten more handsome and wiser over the past few years. Soon you'll even be dateable! JK! Happy birthday brother Happy Birthday! Wish I could be there to celebrate with you :) I'm winking because even though you're a year older, I know you're going to be a kid forever. Happy birthday! Feliz Cumpleanos! (that means happy birthday in Spanish.) I know everyone else will be texting you today about your birthday so I thought I'd do something a little different and remind you that you owe me $10 AND say happy birthday. HBB (happy birthday brother!) So a brother walked into a bar and the entire bar shouted, "Happy birthday!" Do you get it? Happy Birthday, bro! Just take a moment to realize that you are the best! Without you, who would disappoint our parents? Happy birthday, brother! With great age comes great responsibility. Thankfully, you're still young even though you're a year older. Happy birthday, brother! That's a kiss for my brother on his birthday. It's my brother's birthday and I can do what I want! Which is wish him a happy birthday! Today is the anniversary of your birth. God help us all. Just wanted to let you know that I'm looking out for you today and every day little brother. Happy birthday! Here's something I don't get to say very often: you inspire me. Happy birthday! Shocked you've made it this far :P Happy birthday brother So glad to have a brother like you. Happy birthday to someone who challenges and inspires me :) It's all downhill from here :P Happy birthday, bro!

