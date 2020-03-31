Birthday Wishes For Sister: Choose From 200+ Birthday Wishes And Make Her Day Special

Although we spend most of the time fighting with our sister, they do hold a special place in our hearts. There might be a time we may not be able to express our love to our sister, you can always make them feel special on their special day. Along with a gift or a bunch of flowers, sent your sister a cute birthday message to make her feel special on her birthday. Here are some adorable happy birthday sister quotes.

Birthday wishes for sister!

Happy birthday to someone who has only brought joy and love into my life: my sister. I hope your special day brings you everything you could ever wish for because you deserve that and so much more in life. Friends may come and go throughout my life, but family is forever. I am so grateful that I have a sister as wonderful as you by my side. There is no one I would rather have as a sister than you. Sister, you are one unique snowflake alright: uniquely annoying, uniquely bossy, and, more importantly, uniquely lovable. I’m glad I have a sister as remarkable as you in my life. Growing up I always looked up to you, and as we grow older, I still do. Thanks for always showing me how it’s done with style. Happy birthday to my role model! Sister, no one shines as brightly as you do. You do more than stand out in a crowd; you dazzle people with your kindness and generosity. Thanks for always bringing the sparkle into my life. I hope your birthday contains only warm, fuzzy, and pleasant memories. May it signal the beginning of a year filled only with hope and promise. Happy birthday, sister! You are an amazing sister. Not only do you always shower me with love, but you love me for who I am. Thank you for never judging and only loving me. I am so grateful. When I look back at our childhood, I have only happy memories of our times together. It warms my heart to know that we have so many more years to enjoy together. Happy birthday, sister! . Thank you for always being my support system in life. You have always been so supportive and encouraging to me, and I greatly appreciate everything you have done for me over the years. When I think of you, I am overwhelmed by all the love I have for you. You have been such a comfort to me throughout my life, and I wish you only the very best in everything you do. Here’s to bigger, better, and brighter years ahead. May your every wish come true this year, and may you only experience happiness and love. Happy birthday, sister!

Happy Birthday sister

. Sister, you are everything I strive to be: strong, beautiful, and courageous. There is no greater compliment that I can give than to say you remind me in so many ways of our mother. It’s a rare gift to have a sister as phenomenal as you. You are the kind of person who envelopes people in your warmth, and I am so lucky to be your sister. You are a good person, a wonderful friend, and an amazing sister. The world is a better place because you are in it. Happy birthday to my dearest sister who always brings joy and laughter into my life. . Whenever I am lost or afraid I know that I can always call you, and you will take my hand and show me the way. Happy birthday to my sister who never lets me down and only lifts me up. I hope your birthday is chock full of moments that fill your heart with peace and love. You are a fantastic sister, and I wish you every joy on your special day. Happy birthday! You are so lucky to have such an adoring, beautiful, and vivacious sister like me. I mean, you’re pretty awesome too. I just don’t like to let you know it! Happy birthday to my awesomesauce sister. I know that I am stuck with you for life, but even if I were able to pick another sister, I would still pick you. You are such a wonderful sister, and I am so blessed that we are family. You are everything I could ever want in a sister: darling, giving, and loving. Thank you for filling my life with not only laughter but love as well. Happy birthday!

Birthday quotes for sister!

There is no love like that between sisters; it’s the kind of love that brings forth sweet memories and fuzzy feelings. Sisters are friends for life that always have your back. Sis, you are just like a rainbow: pretty, colourful, and you make my life more vibrant. Thank you for always appearing after my rainy periods in life. Happy birthday, sister! I am so grateful that you are my sister. I can’t even comprehend how my life would have turned out without you. You have brought me indescribable happiness in life. . All of my favourite childhood memories have one thing in common: they all include you. You made my childhood all the better, but it’s my future I most look forward to sharing with you. I used to think you were just born bossy, but then I realized you got it from me! Good job learning from the master, little sis. Happy birthday to my annoying but beloved sister! You never doubt that I can do anything, and it’s because you always push me forward that I have become who I am today. Thank you for always being my inspiration as well as my teacher in life. Happy birthday to someone who has enriched my life in too many ways to count: my amazing sister. I am so glad that I have a sister who always fills my days with moments of cheer. Your birthday brings many things to mind: love, happiness, and good feelings. My favourite would be the feeling of pure joy I feel in knowing that you will always be older than me. Happy birthday from your younger sister! Even though we didn’t grow up with much, I always remember my childhood as being bountiful. That’s because it was full of priceless moments spent with you. You have given me so much in life: support, care, and adoration are just a few. The most important would be the unconditional love that you always give me. Thank you for always believing in me. Sister, you are always my rock in life. You have an inner strength that I admire so much, and I hope that you realize how much I love and respect you. Happy birthday! I hope your birthday is filled with only the sweetest things life can offer: cake, candy, and a loving sister. I’ve got that loving sister part down, so I’m leaving the cake and candy parts up to you! For your birthday I wish you unimaginable joy and endless happiness. If anyone deserves to be treated like a princess on her birthday, it’s you. Happy birthday, sis! Sister, you have a really special ability in life, even though you can make me so mad, you always make me smile at the end of the day. I am so glad that I have a sister as spectacular as you. You are the best sister in the world. Other sisters should take classes on how to be awesome from you because you are that good! Happy birthday to my perfect sister. The bond we share is as cherished as it is irreplaceable. I am so grateful that I have such a thoughtful sister in my life. I hope your birthday is filled with lots of wonder, joy, and delight.

I really do treasure the memories of our times together, because my life is so much better due to your loving presence. Happy birthday to my truly adored and loved sister! Sister, no other person could ever hold a candle to you, because you are too hot to handle! Happy birthday to my older, lovely, and feisty sister. 38. As sisters, we share so many things: failures, successes, and spectacular memories together. Thanks for always lending me a shoulder to cry on in my times of need and a fist to bump in my times of triumph! 39. Sis, you’re just like a piece of chocolate: sweet, decadent, addictive, and you totally bring up my mood when I am grumpy! Thank you for always adding sweetness and love to my life. Happy Birthday wishes for sister No matter what happens in life, you can always count on me to be there for you. That’s what big sisters are for. I’m there for you rain, shine, or anything in between, but I hope your birthday is full of only clear skies. When we were children we fought, when we were teens we argued, and as adults, we have heated discussions. Hey, at this rate when we’re old we’ll have no fire left! Just kidding. There’s nothing I love more than the passion you bring into my life. Having a sister is like being blessed with two of everything. Two closets, two sets of makeup, and two hearts that are always connected. Thanks for always sharing your things with me even when you didn’t want to. . Not many people can deal with my level of crazy, but you always do! I am so lucky to have a sister who loves me despite my flaws. It probably doesn’t hurt that you’re just a bit crazy too (in the best way possible). An astounding sister like you should have an astounding day on your birthday! I hope it heralds the start of a new year filled with good times and great friends. May you get everything your heart desires this year. Happy birthday! .Sis, over the years I have watched you grow into an absolutely phenomenal woman, and I couldn’t be more proud to call you my family. I hope your birthday is half as brilliant as you are. .You’re strong, gorgeous, caring, and loving; basically, you are perfection. As your baby sister, I want you to know that I hate you just a little bit, but I love you even more so! Happy birthday to the best sister in the world.

Happy Birthday,sister!

When my days are dark, you are my light, and when I am lost, you guide me home. Thank you for always bringing sunshine and faith into my life. It doesn’t go unnoticed or unappreciated. It makes me so sad when I think that there are people out there who aren’t fortunate enough to have sisters because you have brought so much love and affection into my life. Happy birthday to my irreplaceable sister! A sister is a lot like homework: basically, a necessary evil. It’s annoying, but it helps you learn so much. Just kidding, thanks for always being my teacher in life. Happy birthday! I am so happy that I have the privilege of calling you, my sister. I can think of no one I would rather have as my sister/bestie than you. Thanks for always showering me with love and support. I hope your birthday is filled with new experiences and delights. May it also be filled only with things that bring a twinkle to your eyes and laughter to your lips. Happy birthday, sister! Sis, I know I said I would always do everything with you in life, but you’re going to have to do this “growing older” thing all by your lonesome. Happy birthday from your eternally younger sister! Following in your footsteps, I have learned and grown so much in life. You always inspire me, and I hope your birthday is everything you want it to be. Happy birthday to my life coach! Even though we are miles apart this year for your birthday, you will always be in my thoughts. You are a marvellous sister, and I am sending all my love your way. Happy birthday, sister! . Sister, you are the most capable woman I know. If there’s a way to do it you will, and your ability to always face challenges head-on is just one of the many things I admire about you. I know your birthday is going to be positively amazing because you are. Sisters are a lot like toppings on ice cream: you can get by without them, but where’s the fun in that? Thanks for sweetening my life with your love. Happy birthday! . Growing up there were times I wished you weren’t my sister, but now I look back at laugh at how clueless I was. My life would be so empty without you in it. I hope your birthday is filled with lots of presents and good cheer. Whoohoo! It’s your big day, sis. It’s my favourite day of the year: the day I became a big brother. Here’s to many more to come, and I hope your birthday is as special as you are to me. . Sis, I wish you every comfort and happiness in your life. May your birthday be filled with lots of cake, wine, and things that sparkle as much as you do. Happy birthday! . Thank you for always standing up for me and giving me the courage to be myself. Your ability to lavish people with kindness is one of the things that makes you the phenomenal sister that you are. Sis, as your big bro, I want you to know that I will always love you no matter what. I’d love you just a little bit more if you stopped dating though! Just a thought. Happy birthday to my (hopefully single) little sister! For your birthday I really wanted to get you a lot of cool things, but it just didn’t work out. Instead, this hug will have to do. No one hugs quite like you, sis, but I will give it my best shot. Hugs galore for your birthday! . My life would be so unbelievably boring without you in it, sister. There is never a dull moment with you, and I couldn’t be gladder to have such a smart, stunning, and sassy sister like you! Thank you for always encouraging me to go after my dreams. I hope this year every dream you wish for comes true because you deserve so much happiness in life. Happy birthday! Today is a truly spectacular day. Someone amazing was born today: me. Oh, I guess you are pretty amazing too. Happy birthday to my twin sister who is only just a little bit less amazing than me!

Sis, sometimes I feel like we have never really grown up; we still get to play dress up and talk about boys. Here’s to never accepting getting old and to always doing each other’s hair! There are so many things to stress about in life, but there is one thing you will never have to stress over, abandonment. I will always be there for you just as you have been there for me. Sisters are forever! Remember all those times I got us into trouble, and you never ratted me out? That kind of loyalty is one the many reasons I love you, sis. You are the best sister, backup, and partner in crime anyone could ask for. As we were growing up we shared more than toys; we shared hopes, dreams, and secrets. I am so glad that I have someone who I can share anything and everything with.

Birthday sister for quotes

Many people forge their own way in life, but you always seem to take the slam into life approach! It’s one of your many endearing qualities right up there with your daring, loving, and caring ways. Happy birthday to my brave and sassy sister! When I was little, I wished for a baby sister, and I couldn’t have dreamed up a better sister than you. You are funny, spunky, and kind. I am so glad we can celebrate your awesomeness today! I hope this year you accomplish everything you want in life. I also hope you do it after me! Just kidding (maybe). I am going to need you to stop making me look bad in front of our parents though! Thank you for always deeply loving me even when I least deserve it. You never question or judge; you only support and love. I wish that everyone could have a sister as terrific as you. . I hope that in life you are only surrounded by great things: great jobs, great friends, and great loves in life. You have great friends, and great loves parts covered, so this year you should really focus on that great job part! Over the years we may have had disagreements and petty fights, but that’s just what sisters do. We’ve also had deep discussions and loving moments. I’m glad I have such a wonderful sister who keeps my life real and never boring. I hope you are always surrounded by happy, peaceful, and joyful things in life. I never want you to feel any pain or sadness so if you are struggling just turn to me, and I will envelop you in my love. You are gorgeous, intelligent, and caring. It’s actually annoying how perfect you are! Happy birthday to my perfectly annoying but deeply lovable sister.. Sister, you are a lot like fungus, you’re smelly, wrinkly, and old! I’m just kidding if you were a fungus you’d be a truffle, an expensive delicacy. Happy birthday from your baby brother who is less old and wrinkly, but arguably smellier. You are one awesome sister. No matter what gets thrown at you, you always overcome it. I want you to know that I look up to you in so many ways, and I hope your special day is filled with all sorts of delicious goodies and wonderful presents. Over the years you have taught me so many things: how to speak my mind, how to compromise, and even how to acknowledge when I am wrong. Thank you for helping me to be a more understanding and compassionate person. . Sis, we are so similar and yet so different at the same time. Personally, I think we complement each other in the best way possible. Happy birthday to my other pea in the pod! I really wanted to get you something spectacular for your birthday this year, but then I realized that my presence alone should be spectacular enough. You’re welcome and happy birthday sister! Thank you for all the years of friendship, sis. You are my best friend, and your loyalty is always appreciated and never underestimated. May your birthday be filled with wonderful surprises and amazing gifts. . Sis, I know that as your little brother I can sometimes be annoying, but that’s just my unique way of saying I love you. It just means that I am treating you extra special, so you’re welcome! I hope that when you look in the mirror, you see yourself as I do: beautiful, courageous, and perfect. If ever you don’t feel that way just come to me, and I will be glad to constantly tell you how amazing you are. Happy birthday to my marvellous sister! Sis, our family is so lucky to have you. I mean, I set the bar pretty high when I was born, but you have definitely surpassed it! I am so proud of you, and can’t wait to see what all you do in life. There is no one more deserving of happiness than you, sister. You are such a thoughtful, caring, and compassionate person. May your birthday be just as lovely as you are. Over the years the bond between us has only gotten stronger with time. At the rate we are going I can’t even imagine how close we will be by the time we are really old. At least, I have something to look forward to in my old age! . When I was little, I was so sad that I didn’t get a brother when you were born. Now, I look back and laugh, because sisters are truly the best. I wouldn’t trade our girl time for anything in the world. Happy birthday! Having a sister like you is like having a third parent: you hold me up and love me whenever I need it. Thank you for helping to take care of me even when nobody asked you to. Happy birthday! Sis, you always know just the right buttons to push to annoy the mess out of me, but you also always know how to calm me down when others annoy me even more than you do. I hope that you have an annoyance-free birthday, sister! When you need someone to be there for the most important parts of your life just call me, and I will come running. Good or bad it doesn’t matter because there is no moment I will not be there for you. When you were younger, you always pestered me for advice, but as we have grown, I now get to pester you for advice. It’s funny how time can change things so much. I definitely prefer the me pestering you more role though! Having a sister as magnanimous as you lift my spirit when I am feeling down. So, in that vein, could you magnanimously share your cake, ice cream, and presents, sis? Thanks in advance, and I love you! Even though we had so many fights when we were younger, we always made up eventually. Thank you for always forgiving me and having my back even to this very day.

Happy Birthday wishes for sister

Sister, you are a wonderful person who is great at everything you do. Just know that as the older sibling I am even better! Better at supporting you, cherishing you, and loving you even. Happy birthday to my adorably inferior sister! People like you are hard to come by. You have a kind heart and a lovely soul. To be honest, I am not sure how we are even related, but I am grateful anyway. I hope your birthday is as delightful as you are. I really mean it when I say I love you. Not just because you are my family, but because you are my everything. I am so grateful that I have such a phenomenal sister who brings such warmth and delight to my life. I am sending you lots of positive thoughts and goodwill for your birthday since I can’t be there in person. If I could box up my hugs and mail them I would. Happy birthday to my adorable sister! . I hope this year your birthday is the absolute best it’s ever been. I’m coming to your party, so it should be pretty amazing, but still, I hope the rest of it’s awesome too! Happy birthday from your super cool and fabulous sister! I’m grateful for every argument we’ve ever had because every conversation I’ve had with you has helped shaped me into the person I am today. Your thoughts, views, and beliefs helped me to better understand who I am and what I want from the world. Thank you and happy birthday! I love you so much that there aren’t enough words to express it. My actions will just have to say it for me, so come here for the mother of all hugs and a ton of smooches, sis. When we were younger, I couldn’t figure out how we could possibly have come from the same parents, because we were so very different. Now that I’m older not only do I appreciate our differences, I celebrate them. Happy birthday! I’m so grateful that you have always been there for me when I needed you the most. Even when I didn’t want you there, you always helped me. That takes a special kind of love, and I deeply appreciate all that you do for me. Sister, you are an amazing person. You have already done so much in life and still have so much more to offer. I look forward to watching all that you accomplish. Happy birthday to my overachieving sister! I didn’t know that one person could make such a difference in my life, and then I was blessed with a little sister. You have changed my world so drastically and bettered it in every way. Happy birthday, sister! I want you to know that our family is so proud of you. The whole world should celebrate your birthday as a holiday because you are so awesome. At least, like your family, we will treat your birthday with all the pomp and class you deserve! I wish you every success in life. May you know only victories, but if ever you feel defeated just turn to me. It’s my job always to help you overcome your obstacles. Happy birthday from your older sister.. You have brought so much happiness and joy into my life. I have so much that I could share it with the whole world and never run out. I hope that for your birthday you receive even a measure of the happiness you bring to me. When I was younger, I really resented having to share everything with you. Now that I am older there is nothing I love more than getting to share with you, and I am really looking forward to sharing our future together. Happy birthday! I wish you all the happiness that life can offer. You have given me so much love and care over the years, and I am unbelievably grateful. May you feel incredibly loved and cherished, not just on your birthday, but every day for the rest of your life. I know this year hasn’t been exactly what you wanted in life, but I also know that only good things are to come this year. When you leave your past behind you, then only hopes and dreams lie ahead, sister. Sister, you are my absolute favorite sister. True, you are my only sister, but this just means I can devote all my love to you. You’re welcome, and happy birthday! May your birthday be filled with spectacular things, great people, amazing food, and an abundance of love this year. If anyone deserves to be lavished with adoring affection for their birthday, it would be you. You always know exactly how to cheer me up when I’m feeling down. That alone is a rare skill, but being able to make me feel completely loved is truly priceless. Happy birthday sister! When I had no one, you were always by my side. You are my sword and shield, and I am so grateful that I have the most protective sister ever. Thank you for being there when no one else was, sis. I want you to know I would never, ever forget my awesome sister’s birthday. I purposely timed this for later so that you could enjoy your birthday longer. It’s the best way to really get more enjoyment out of your birthday. Happy birthday from your super thoughtful sibling!. I’m so fortunate to have you in my life. Your presence is a treasured gift, and I hope your birthday is half as magnificent as you are. Happy birthday, sis!

Happy birthday sister quotes

It’s really annoying that every year you just keep getting cuter and cuter, sis. Don’t you realize you’re supposed to be getting older and not cuter? Don’t worry. As the older sibling, I will show you how it’s done. Pay attention and get it right next year, you cutie patootie! Sis, time has changed us in so many ways, and each change has only benefited our friendship. I am so glad that we have grown closer and more loving over the years. I can’t imagine how sad my life would be if I didn’t have you as a sister. Growing up we may have had our differences, but those differences are what made us the people we are today. Now, I look back at our fights with only fondness. We were so angsty back then! When I am down just the sound of your voice lifts me right back up. You always know just the right thing to say to be comforting. Thank you for always taking the time to soothe and comfort me. Here’s to one more year of becoming smarter, wiser, and infinitely prettier! It’s a hard job to look that good, but you are handling it like a boss, sis. Happy birthday to my gorgeous sister! The best part about being your sister is getting to smother you with love. Nothing makes me happier than making you happy, and I hope your special day is filled with many, many moments of joy. I could ask for no greater friend than you. You comfort me, protect me, encourage me, and love me. In short: you are everything to me. Happy birthday to my bestie for life! Don’t worry about getting older, because every year you only shine more brightly. You give so much, care so much, and love so much that I am amazed that you have anything left at all. Thank you for always being there for me. A lot of people have come and gone in my life, but one person has remained constant: my loving sister. I know that no matter what you will always be a part of my life, and I am so thankful that I have such a genuine person for a sister.

I can’t believe how quickly time is flying by. It feels like just yesterday you couldn’t even dress yourself, but now I come to you for fashion advice. It blows my mind how much we’ve changed. Happy birthday to my fashionista sister! Sis, you mean so very much to me. There is no end to the love that I have for you, and no mountain I wouldn’t climb for you. If ever you need me to w that I am always going to assist you in life. Thanks for always making me laugh, even if it’s at myself. You always know how to push my buttons, but I don’t mind since you always know how to make me feel invincible as well. I am ecstatic that today is your birthday, baby sis! It’s a whole day where we get to celebrate how truly magnificent you. Prepare yourself for some serious love and adoration coming your way, because I plan on spoiling you rotten today! I know I can be overbearing and overprotective as your big brother, and you probably find that really annoying. Just know that it comes from a place of love. If you had such a cute and adorable younger sister, I promise that you would be just as bad as me! For your birthday this year, I hope life throws only good things your way because you deserve all the joy and positivity that life has to offer. May you have a truly spectacular day! Only one thing makes me happier than getting to share my day with you: getting to share your birthday with you. There is nothing I would rather do than spend a day celebrating how truly spectacular you are. Sis, I know you like to revel in the fact that you will always be younger than me, but really you should see it as I am so awesome that Mom and Dad decided to have a second child. This means that you were basically born because of me. So today I should get a little bit of credit (and cake) as well. You are so welcome, baby sis! Wishing you a pot of gold and all the joy your heart can hold. Happiest birthday sister, I am blessed with the best, I love you! You are my family sister where life begins and love never ends. Happiest birthday sister, I love you! Stop growing so old. It’s not what we have in life but who we have in our life that matters, happiest birthday to my partner in crime sister. I love you! Dearest sister, life is the most feeling and how it happens with each moment we live one life, so fall in love with moments, I love you. Happy birthday And its birthday O’clock of my world’s best sister, happiest birthday partner in crime. I love you! The clock ticked 12 and I ticked her wish list, this time a solo trip to the world. Happy birthday “second mom”. I love you!

Maybe you were one of the floating souls in heaven. But I’m so lucky that I’ve found you as my sweet sister. Happy Birthday, sister. Growing up I always looked up to you, and as we grow older, I still do. Thanks for always showing me how it’s done with style. Happy Birthday, sister! The most heartfelt wishes to my incredible sister! You mean so much to me, cutie, I wish you all the happiness in the world! It’s a rare gift to have a sister as phenomenal as you. You are the kind of person who envelopes people in your warmth, and I am so lucky to be your sister. May hope and optimism be your strongest allies in the journey of life. Happy Birthday, Sister! Wishing you a very happy birthday, Sis. May God gift you wisdom, peace and happiness. Wishing you a very happy birthday, dear Sister. Dear sister, I never want to see you alone in life. May you always be surrounded by loved ones. Happy Birthday! Sis, you are the heart and soul of our family. May you always be happy. Wishing you a very Happy Birthday. Dear sister, you the most precious gift in my life. May you always be happy. Wishing you a very happy birthday. May you get success in whatever you do in life. Happy birthday, dear sister! Every time I look back for support, I find your hand on my shoulder motivating me. Happy Birthday to my dear sister! You and I are made for each other. No one can understand us better than us, even your husband and my wife. Happy Birthday my dearest sister! Dear sister, I want you for a day at my home with my parents to celebrate your birthday. Plz, don't say No. Happy Birthday! Happy Birthday dear sister! You are my inspiration and will be so all through my life. I want to say thank you to my sweet sister, for being the most loving and caring sister in this world. You are very special in my life, not only for being my sister but also for being one of my best friends. Happy Birthday, sister! You are the only one in this entire world and I could not find another sister like you anywhere. Happy Birthday, sister! I am sending this message to wish my sister, a Happy Birthday from across the coast. Happy Birthday, lovely Sister! May you be overwhelmed with hugs and smiles on your special day. Wishing you a very happy birthday. You are not only my sister, but a good friend and mentor. Happy birthday, sis! I know that you are sad because I am not thereby your side on your special day. But, all my thoughts and wishes are with you. Happy birthday and always be happy. Dear sis, you have taught me so much. There is no better teacher than you. Happy Birthday! I am the luckiest person in the world because you are my sister. Happy Birthday, Sis! You are adorable, caring and loving. Happy Birthday, Sister!

Birthday wishes for sister!

Also Read: Momos Can Be Made At Home During The COVID-19 Lockdown, Here Is The Recipe

Also Read: Stir Fry Cabbage Salad Recipe To Inculcate In Your Daily Diet And Fitness Routine

You are super cool and know how to put a smile on my face when I am in a sullen mood. Wishing you a very happy birthday, sis. You know who is my best friend in the world? It is you, sis. Happy Birthday and enjoy the day. You are precious and adorable. Happy Birthday dear sister! You are the only person in whom I can confide my secrets. You are not just my sister but also my best buddy. Wishing you a very happy birthday. No one understands me better than you do. Lucky to have such a lovely and caring sister like you.Wishing you a very happy birthday, sister. Whenever you need me I will always be there for you. Happy Birthday, sis! The year brings so many joyous festivals but none of them is as merry as your birthday. Happy Birthday sis and always be happy! No gift is as valuable as the gift of happiness and peace of mind. I wish that God gifts you these in abundance. Happy birthday, sister! I have many friends but none of them is as precious as your dear sister. Wishing you a very happy birthday! Thanks for supporting, understanding and caring for me. I love you, dear sister. Happy birthday! May you receive the gifts wisdom and good health on your birthday. Wishing you a very happy birthday, dear sis. Dear sister, you are precious to me and so your birthday should be special. so, let us get together and celebrate you birthday in style. Happy birthday, sister! May you have plentiful happiness, and an abundance of good fortune and a lifetime of joy. Wishing you a very happy birthday, sis. I know that you are angry with me for not being there on your birthday. But to make you happy, I am sending across a lovely present and good wishes. Happy birthday, sister. Sister, thanks for giving me the gifts of joy, happiness, love and care. Wishing you a very happy birthday. Wishing a very happy birthday to the most special person in my life. May God bless you, dear sister. May you be overwhelmed with good wishes, roses and lovely gifts. Wishing you a very happy birthday, sis. I will always be by your side in good times and bad. A very happy birthday, dear sister. Dear sister, if I had the power to gift the moon to you, I would do it. Wishing you a very happy birthday. Wishing a very happy birthday to the most important member of the family. Dear sister, enjoy the day. Your birthday is here, so let the party begin. Wishing you a very happy birthday, dear sis. Wishing my awesome sister a very happy birthday. May you have a wonderful day. May you be overloaded with love and happiness and bombarded with lucrative opportunities and prosperity. Wishing you a very happy birthday, dear sister. My best friend and mentor has grown a year older today. Wishing you a very happy birthday, sis. As sisters, are bound to quarrel. but, let there be a use for one day as it is your birthday. Happy Birthday, sis. Birthday quotes for sister Sister, my life is joyous because of you. May God bless you and give you the strength and wisdom to achieve great things in life. Happy Birthday Sister! Dear sis, when I am with you everything feels so happy and jolly. May you always be there for me. Wishing you a very happy birthday.

Let's grab a bottle of champagne, get some delicious food, and decorate the house beautifully because it's your birthday. Happy Birthday! No matter what troubles I get into, you always pull me out of every situation. Happy Birthday, dearest sister! I still remember the joys we shared and the troubles we went through in childhood together. Love you the most my sister. Happy Birthday! There may be several superheroes on Earth but only you, my sister, are my wonder woman. Happy Birthday, sister! We not only share makeup accessories and clothes but also our secrets and love. Happy Birthday sister! Wishing you an unforgettable birthday full of joys and peaceful moments. Happy Birthday dear sister! Thanks for always protecting me and for being the best sister ever. Happy Birthday! All the wealth of the world can never compensate to the love of a sister. Happy Birthday dear sissy! There is no comfort anywhere in the world except for the arms of my lovely sister. Happy Birthday my lovely sister! Dear sister, on your special day I wish you a lifetime full of happiness. Happy Birthday! We may quarrel over many things many a time but I want to let you know you are the best human in the world. Happy Birthday sister! Put on your best dress and get ready to celebrate because it is your birthday today. Happy birthday, dear sister! Sorry for not being there on you birthday, sis. But, I will be thinking about you throughout the dear. Happy birthday, dear sister and enjoy the day. Wishing my sister and best friend tons and tons of happiness today and always. Happy Birthday! Pick any birthday wish for your sister from the give quotes for a present would look incomplete without a few words expressed with it.

Also Read: Unusual Cake Designs That You Would Not Believe Are Actually Cakes

Also Read: Healthy Meal Ideas: Here Are Some Chinese Dishes You Can Try While In Quarantine