Both Parents' Day And Cousins Day Being Marked Today; All About Its History & Significance

Parents are often termed as the 'most precious gift from God'. They are among those rare people who provide unconditional love to their children. However, children often fail to show their love and care to their parents and sometimes don't appreciate them enough for being there for us always. It is rightly said, "Life isn't forever" and therefore, let's take a moment to thank your parents. In fact, you would be surprised to know that you have even got a day to showcase your gesture of love to them.

Yes! Every year, Parents’ Day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of July, which means this year, the day is being celebrated on July 24.

Apart from appreciating your parents, you can also wish your friendly cousins a very happy Cousins' Day for always lending a ear for all those late-night gossip sessions, apart from celebrating family events and trips together. Unlike Parents' Day, Cousins' Day is celebrated annually on the same date, July 24.

Parents' Day & Cousins Day: How it started?

Parents' Day was first declared and celebrated under the leadership of then US president Bill Clinton in 1994. A Congressional Resolution was signed into the law in order to "recognize, uplift and support the role of parents in the rearing of children". The law was introduced by Republican Senator Trent Lott.

Meanwhile, the origin of Cousins' Day remains uncertain but over time, the special day has come to be accepted around the world. The day is celebrated to cherish the unique relationship of cousins, which allows them to act as both friends and of course, siblings.

Parents' Day & Cousins Day: What is the significance?

Parents' Day is celebrated to honour and applaud the contributions and sacrifices of parents to bring up their children and provide them the best possible opportunities and environment to grow. Notably, the day also recognises those individuals who take on the responsibility of parenthood for a child in the absence of one or both parents.

On the other hand, Cousins Day is a day for families to get together and celebrate understanding and friendship between cousins across the globe. Interesting, if we talk about the 'desi' version of Cousins Day, we have got multiple days to celebrate it - be it Raksha Bandhan or Bhai Dooj.