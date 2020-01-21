Capricorn Personality Traits And What A Capricorn Man Looks For In His Partner

For a man with the Capricorn sun-sign, romance is a serious business. These men are rather reserved and cautious when it comes to pursuing their love interest.

This is the type of man who goes after what he wants. It may take him a while to decide who and what exactly he wants, but once he does, nothing can stand in his way. He finds comfort and stability in being organised and precise in all matters, even those of the heart.

A Capricorn man has a list of qualities or traits that he would want his partner or lady love to have. Read ahead to know more-

Traits that a Capricorn man looks for in his partner

Never All Work

While Capricorn has one of the highest work ethics in the zodiac, he understands that a certain amount of play is necessary to maintain a balanced life. He wishes for a woman who has determination, ambition, and playfulness. He believes in ‘All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy’.

Shy and Introverted

While a Capricorn male might display what could be termed as aggressive behaviour, when it comes to romance, he wishes for someone who is much shyer and introverted. He is one of those who will never misinterpret shyness as a sign of being disinterested. He is very confident about how to express himself without looking snobbish.

Seeking His Mate

A Capricorn is seeking a mate when he dates and can be single-minded in his purpose of finding a woman who has traditional family values. He wants a woman who keeps her family as her first priority. A Capricorn man is a great father and husband and wishes to receive the same amount of love and an equal level of partnership and respect.

Winning His Trust

A Capricorn man isn’t one of those people who trust others easily. It'll take a while for a Capricorn man to trust you enough to open up.

He wishes for someone who patiently waits and wins his trust. In a case like that, he'll go out of his way to make you feel loved and needed.

A Capricorn man is very faithful and dependable. His soft spot is his family and building a home with you will be of extreme importance to him. He'll spend a lot of time planning and talking about your future together.