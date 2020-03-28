Dating Trends Every 2020 Millennial Should Be Aware About, Read Details

It is not a hidden fact that there is a profound need for effort and communication to make a relationship work. But there are some basic norms and terms related to dating which changes from time to time. Dating terms have undergone a drastic change from the usual terms like 'lol' or 'bae'.

The year 2020 dating trends consist of some unique and never-heard-before terms which every millennial can know, whether they are single or taken. One should not be surprised if these new dating terms sound bizarrely new. This is one of the reasons that everyone should be aware of these 2020 dating trends. Here are some of the new age dating terms one should know about.

Caspering

The main inspiration behind this term is Casper, the friendly ghost. This term is related to one person 'ghosting' the person while dating. When one person agrees to meet the other person but still fails to show up or avoids the plan, that means the particular person is caspering the other person.

Benching

Benching falls into the category of rather some heart-breaking dating terms. It is used when one person gives certain hopes and promises to the other person even though he or she is not much into them. It refers to the person not reciprocating with all their promises during the dating phase.

Scrooging

Scrooging is one of the most unusual 2020 dating trends. It means that when a person starts avoiding or stops talking to the other person to prevent buying them some gifts on a special occasion. It is mostly implemented during the anniversaries or the Valentine's Day season.

Orbiting

Orbiting falls under those dating terms with which many people can relate to. It is the habit of a person not replying to the text messages of the other person even after reading it but instead replying to all their social media handles. This is also one of the most common problems faced while dating.

