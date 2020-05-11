'Gleeden' App Based On Extra-marital Affairs, Crosses 10 Lakh Users In India

The makers of the Gleeden app announced in an interview with a publication that the extra-marital app crossed 10 lakh users in India amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Gleeden app had reportedly seen a rise in traffic in the past two months. The Gleeden app also recorded 166 new subscriptions during March as well as April as compared to the months of January and February.

Also Read: How To Register On IRCTC App? Here's An Easy Step-by-step Guide For You

The makers of the Gleeden app announced that there has been an increase in the number of women users

The makers of Gleeden app also announced that there has been a drastic increase in the number of women users in the extra-marital app. They further mentioned the men and women usage ratio in India to be 36:64 which is the number close to in Europe. Solene Paillet who is the marketing director of the Gleeden app also revealed that they are pleased with the rise of the women user base in India.

Also Read: £97 Shirt WhatsApp Puzzle: Check Out Answers And Explanation

Solene further mentioned that the Gleeden app was aimed towards providing comfort to women who found themselves strangled in unwanted relationships. According to media reports, the majority of the new users in the Gleeden app have come from the metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi and Bengaluru. The makers of the Gleeden app also spoke about the kind of users who are engaging themselves with the extra-marital app.

Also Read: Mother's Day: Big B Posts Video For 'most Beautiful' Mom & Backs Govt's Aarogya Setu App

The Gleeden app also conducted a survey to test consumer behaviour

They called the new users of the Gleeden app to be young and educated professionals who are in a lookout for a virtual romance to release the boredom during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They also revealed that women are especially seeking the virtual affair as their primary choice of sought relationship. The extra-marital app also conducted a survey in all the metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad to study consumer behaviour amidst the COVID-19 lockdown.

The results of the survey which took place between March 28, 2020, and May 5, 2020, amongst 1,500 people concluded that around 64.6 per cent of the people think that intimacy is extremely important in a marriage or a relationship while 28.7 per cent of the people voted in favour of it as an important part of the relationship.

While 5.3 per cent of the people voted intimacy to be somewhat important in marriage while less than 2 per cent of the people voted it to be not important at all in a marriage. The survey also resulted in 48.1 per cent of the population think that it is possible to be in love with two different people at the same time while 44.5 per cent thought against it.