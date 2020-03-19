How To Become A Marvellous Pet Parent? Here Are Some Essential Tips

Adopting a pet is your first step in becoming a great parent. Some people even adopt an emotional support dog. Emotional support pets are animals that provide comfort to a person’s disability or trauma. After your adoption procedure is complete, the first thing you need to do is ID your pet. Get its proper documents and registration.

Also read: Ratan Tata Shares Adoption Appeal To Find Home For Abandoned Dog, Netizens Applaud

Adopting your pet

From the minute you adopt your puppy to the time when it draws its last breath, you need to understand that you are its parent and need to look after it. Having a dog is also a huge responsibility and it needs to be done right, for the sake of the dog. These adorable puppies also need to be regularly checked by a veterinarian. So it is advised that you make contact with a good vet near your area.

Also read: Karishma Tanna Posts Adorable Pictures As She Bonds With Her Dog Koko | Pic Inside

Exercise and Nutrition

Pet-proof your home and start training your pet from an early age. You not only need to play fetch with your dog or go for a walk but also ensure that it is getting adequate exercise. Speaking of exercise, also make sure that it is getting nutritious food from an early age. Research what your pet needs to eat and what’s good for them.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Jonas And Her Pet Dog Gino's Adorable Moments Will Melt Your Heart

Dogs connect with you emotionally and some are more sensitive than others. So make sure that you have facilities when you are not by their side. Your pet does not need to suffer alone in your absence. Make arrangements and opt for pet-sitting during these times. Like, baby-sitting, make sure your pet is well looked after, at all times.

Grooming your pet

Grooming is as important in pets as it is in humans. Grooming is both hygienic and cleansing. It also helps in maintaining their physical appearance. You can also opt for a professional groomer or learn to groom your pet all by yourself, with practice.