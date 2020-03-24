How To Celebrate Birthday At Home During Coronavirus Outbreak

While the entire world is on lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, the unlucky ones are those whose birthday falls during this time of crisis. Since it is difficult to get out of the house, you can still enjoy your day at home. Here are different ways to celebrate birthday during Coronavirus at home.

How to celebrate birthday at home during COVID-19 lockdown?

Source: Cimabue/ Canva

Bake a Cake

Since many cake shops and bakeries might be shut, you can bake a cake for yourself at home. Lookup for some easy recipes online and bake yourself a scrumptious cake. Although there might be a few cake shops delivering cakes at your doorstep, it is advisable not to invite the virus home in any form.

Have a virtual celebration

At this time of crisis, you would not be able to get out of your house and your friends would not be able to come home either. You can still have a virtual birthday celebration, all thanks to technology. Call up some of your close ones while you cut your cake and have a different kind of birthday party.

Dress up

Even though you cannot get out of the house, you can still dress up and enjoy your day. Dress up in your favourite outfit and celebrate your birthday at home with your family and friends.

Binge-watch your favourite shows

For all those introverts who hate going out even on their birthdays, now you can binge-watch your favourite shows. Sit at home, hoard your favourite snacks and relax as you watch your favourite movies and shows.

Treat yourself with a feast

Since it’s your day, you deserve a feast. Cook some of your favourite dishes from scratch at home. From appetizers to desserts, treat yourself with a scrumptious meal and drinks made at home. This can also be a way to bond with your family members and enjoy a meal together.

