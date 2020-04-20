How To Move On In Life? Tips To Move On After A Rough And Difficult Breakup

Breakups could turn out to be extremely stressful by bringing up complicated emotions in one’s minds. Relief, confusion, heartbreak, grief are all a part of a breakup and are perfectly normal reactions to the end of a relationship, says licensed marriage and family therapist, Katherine Parker to a media portal. Well, she has also laid out some tips and tricks to help those going through a rough breakup. Here are some self-care tips to move on after a break-up.

How to move on after a breakup?

Establish boundaries

It becomes easier to manage if you are able to do so without crossing paths with an ex-partner after a breakup. But this might not be possible if you live in a small town or know a lot of people from the same community. You might find it difficult to completely separate your lives from your ex-partner's. Clear boundaries for future contact can help be helpful during the breakup. Licensed marriage and family therapist Katherine Parker reportedly recommends waiting between 1 and 3 months before getting back in touch with your ex, and that too only if you are interested in it.

Prioritize self-care

Katherine Parker recommends creating a daily self-care routine after a breakup. She says you should try and do things that bring you joy, nurture you, and help you process your feelings. This includes meeting friends, having a new experience or spending time on your favourite hobby. She also suggests working out, meditation and cooking a meal for yourself. Activities like making art or music, journalling, talk to a friend or other support person might help. Try to get proper sleep, but avoid sleeping more than required.

Avoid using social media

According to Katherine Parker, social media is responsible for creating an environment for stalking and unhealthy fixation. She also suggests that social media could also provide a segway for passive-aggressive bullying. It is important to take some time away from social media after a breakup. It will help you as you might end up overthinking by coming across photos of your ex or photos of seemingly picture-perfect couples.

