The smallest of things like maintaining personal hygiene and keeping ones surrounding clean can be taught from a very young age. Most parents impart good habits to children, however, they might not always exercise them. It is vital that parents practice the lessons they teach because children learn a lot by imitating their parents. Here are some important cleanliness lessons every parent should teach their kids from an early age.

Parenting tips and cleanliness lessons

Washing hands and legs thoroughly

Washing hands is reportedly one of the simplest ways of keeping germs from causing diseases like diarrhoea and stomach infections. Parents must teach their kids by demonstrating the process of washing their hands and legs, step by step. Give them gentle reminders to do so when they come home from school or after playing outside for a few days until they eventually get used to it. Promote this habit by responding positively when they wash their hands without your reminder.

Using a dustbin

Every time a child opens a wrapper or crumples a piece of paper, and they are seen littering around the house ask the children to use a dustbin. Reportedly, one of the most effective ways is positive reinforcement. Reward them with extra playtime or an added bedtime story as an incentive for using the dustbin. Teach them to use public dustbins when they are out and if they are unable to find them tell them to keep their litter in their bags until they come home and then dispose off the garbage.

Coughing and sneezing hygiene

Children come in contact with many people throughout the day. They often pick up seasonal cough and cold very easily. It is important to teach your child to cover their mouth and nose with a handkerchief, tissue or with their hands when they sneeze or cough. This ensures that they don’t spread harmful bacteria.

Decluttering their room

It has been reported that along with being a cleanliness lesson, decluttering the room can contribute to the child’s organisational skills. Decluttering the room as an adult can be very therapeutic, as it channelizes your energy into something you can see and experience later. A cleanroom is considered to increase one’s productivity.

Oral hygiene

Children run away from brushing their teeth in the morning and as difficult as it sounds to make it a habit for them to brush their teeth twice a day and to rinse their mouth with water after every meal. Explain to them that it’ll ensure that they don’t have bad breath or painful cavities. If necessary, contact a dentist and have the dentist explain it to the child. For children who consume sweets, chocolates and junk food throughout the day, it is essential that they brush their teeth and rinse their mouths.

