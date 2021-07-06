International Kissing Day 2021: Here's How Your Body Reacts When You Kiss Your Partner

It is time to grab your partner to express your love for them in the most intimate and passionate way known to mankind and that is by a kiss. Remember that tingling sensation you feel while kissing your partner? Well, it turns out there is more to the act of kissing than you might know. On the occasion of International Kissing Day 2021, here are the top ten insane things that happen when you share an intimate kiss with your partner.

Top 10 Crazy Facts About Kissing

1. Kissing releases the 'feel-good chemical'

People often remember their first kiss and crave that intimate touch from their loved ones thereafter. It so happens because kissing someone releases dopamine famously called the 'feel-good' hormone. The act of kissing will trigger the release of this organic chemical in your body and leave you wanting more of it.

2. A shortcut to living longer?

A healthy diet, high standards of living and proper healthcare can increase your chances of having a long life but what about kissing? According to several studies conducted in Germany, men who kissed their partner before living work earned more money, involved in fewer car accidents and overall lived more than five years than the ones who did not. It was all because of starting their day on a positive note by kissing their spouses.

3. Boost your immunity

Another shortcut to a healthy life? Did you know, a journal titled Microbiome published in 2014 showed that kissing can actually boost a couple's immunity. It is caused because the duo shares microbiota for a longer time.

4. Why do people kiss with their eyes closed?

Ever wondered why people cannot kiss with their eyes open? One of the crazy facts about kissing is people's eyes getting dilated while kissing their partner. This is a reaction to the eyes getting sensitive after the nervous system lets the lights penetrate into the eyes.

5. Kissing helps weight-loss

However less dramatic and effective, kissing does help you to burn a few calories. An exercise with no pain and more pleasure, kissing will increase your metabolic rate and in turn help you lose over 2-3 calories.

6. Allergy-resilient

Adding to the long list of health benefits caused by kissing, the intimate act of love can help you fight against allergies and flu. While kissing, one share over 300 bacteria and 80 million various microbes with their partner and together they fight against the infections.

7. Kissing helps you achieve a glowing skin

Get ready for a glowy skin on this International Kissing Day 2021. Kissing involves the participation of several facial muscles and this leads to active blood circulation to the face and helps you get glowing skin.

8. De-stressor

Along with releasing dopamine, kissing also boosts positive emotions in one's body such as happiness and relaxation. This works as a de-stressor to manage the stress levels in your body.

9. Brain synchronization

Kissing can elevate your relationship to another level, romantically as well as scientifically. Kissing can cause a spike in brain activity in the couple which will cause their brain to synchronize.

10. Reduce blood pressure

An act of kissing will boost the positive emotions in your body and will cause your blood vessels to expand. This helps in the decrease of blood pressure.

