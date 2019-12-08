Libra Compatibility: Sun Signs That Are A Perfect Match With The Libras

Libras are born between September 22 and October 22. Ruled by the air sign, they often strive to create equilibrium in all areas of life. Libras highly value relationships. Popular among their friends, they can be manipulative, stubborn and critical of other's views as well. Librans are great listeners. People born under this sign tend to be highly intelligent and charismatic. They are very open about their feelings and never try to hide things in terms of romantic matters. Librans are diplomatic individuals. They do not take impulsive decisions easily.

Here are some of the signs that are compatible with Libra

Gemini

Libra and Gemini are both guided by the element of Air. They are known to share a mental connection and also a verbal understanding. When a Libra decides to be with someone they will probably believe in their words and actions. When they choose a partner they will choose them on the basis of their character and straightforward nature. Gemini partner could be opinionated and Libra has the tendency to take a lot of things their partner says as a personal insult which could cause problems.

Leo

Leo and Libra are known to be a powerful match. They both bring out the best in each other and share a very similar outlook and are constantly backed by each other. The two are also known to share fantastic chemistry and a great bonding. Sometimes they could have certain contradictory opinions but in the end, the things always fall in place.

Libra

The Libra and Libra are known to be the two halves of a greater whole. Just like any other matches, it works out better as they both have a solid sense of self. Libra in love is generous and fantastic listeners. Both of them are also equally sensitive, but still, they both truly understand each other and are likely to fulfil the expectations of one another.

