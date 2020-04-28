New Wedding Trends Post Lockdown? Indian Wedding Planners Share Their Thoughts

Due to the Coronavirus Lockdown, several wedding plannings and endless lists of arrangements have gone down the drain. Some people have also rescheduled their grand weddings. But the main question is that will the Indian weddings be the same even after the lockdown is lifted? Experts from the wedding business have revealed that a new wedding trend will be introduced. Instead of grand weddings, people will go or intimate weddings.

Various wedding planners revealed their thoughts on upcoming weddings

Due to the quarantine period, couples and wedding planners have got enough time to rethink the idea of week-long weddings and even destination weddings. Mumbai based wedding planner Aanchal Agarwal Bagaria who is also the co-founder of The Wedding Soul, in a media interaction revealed that no big weddings and large gatherings are to be expected for the next 6 months even after the lockdown is completely lifted.

Aanchal Agarwal Bagaria also said that a lot of couples will prefer weddings in their home towns where the majority of family members will be present. She also added that the guest list will also be cut down to at least 50 to 100 guests. Another wedding planner Kaveri Vij who owns Designer Events Inc said that several NRIs choose India for their destination wedding, however, this will change. She also believes that there will be shorter timelines for wedding planning. She thinks that instead of planning a wedding for 6 to 8 months the couples would want to get married in 2 to 3 months. Kaveri further mentioned that there might be a certificate of health and safety for wedding venues similar to food safety certificates.

Sanna Vohra who is the founder and CEO of The Wedding Brigade which is an online Indian wedding platform said that couples might avoid going out to purchase 100 things, they might want things delivered at the doorstep. She also said that there will be a certain amount of virtualisation and broadcasting of the wedding for the older age group guests and for those who live abroad. She also feels that since so many weddings are delayed, and couples may have lost money due to this wedding insurance might become more popular.

