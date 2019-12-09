Relationship Advice: Signs And Signals To Know If You Are Heading Towards Breakup

Break-ups in a relationship happen due to the little things that go unnoticed. It is important to manage the communication with your partner at a micro level so that the two in a relationship have a greater chance at understanding each other. Read on to know about signs and signals in a relationship that can lead to a break-up easily.

Also Read | Miley Cyrus' Tattoo Symbolizes Separation Of The 10 Year Relationship With Liam Hemsworth?

Silence

Silence should be an enemy between couples as otherwise it can seep in and create distance between the two. It is important to talk about little things that bother anyone in a relationship. Silence can easily be the start of a break-up.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chabbra's Girlfriend Akansha Puri Opens Up About Their Relationship

Not fighting

According to reports by psychological experts, not fighting or agreeing over everything your partner expects can be deadly. In an ideal relationship, there are fights that can always bring you to better understanding. Relationships can go the wrong way without arguments.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan Spilled The Beans About What He Wants In A Relationship; Details Inside

Finding financial balance

If one pays and one is spending, it can create stress on either. It is important to find monetary balance. According to experts, one can make alternate payments while going out on a date or go shopping with your partner. In a healthy relationship, one person should not have the monetary authority over the other.

Stressors

Bringing work stress home or talking about only work is not suggested. The two involved in a relationship can talk about what is bothering them at the workplace, but not be aggressive about the work stress to the partner. Always keep work and personal life separate.

Jealousy

Jealousy is an obvious factor in a bad relationship. One partner cannot be possessive or overprotective about the other in a healthy relationship. It is suggested that the two need to have their space and friends to have a long and healthy relationship.

Also Read | Ananya Panday Opens-up About Her Love Life; Says She Has Had Her Share Of Relationships

Disclaimer: The above tips and signs are sourced from various articles and are for information purposes only. In case of any relationship problems, it is best advised to take the counsel of a professional expert.