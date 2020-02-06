Rose Day Status To Post On Your Social Media For That Special Someone

The Valentine's week is just around the corner and love is in the air already. February 7 officially marks the beginning of Valentine's week with Rose Day. This week is the most-awaited time for all the love birds out there, across the globe. The lovers will paint the town red with the joy of being in love. If you are one among the lovers who are looking out for some romantic Rose Day statuses to send your better halves, here is a list of some heartfelt Rose Day statuses:

Also Read | Rose Day 2020: Wishes, Messages, And GIFs To Send To Your Loved Ones

Also Read | Rose Day 2020: Celebrity-inspired Floral Outfits That Are Perfect For A Date Night

Rose Day Whatsapp Status

As you have come into my life, it is now as beautiful as roses. Happy Rose Day.

No matter the season is, thanks for blooming in my garden and making my life even beautiful than before.

The Rose Speaks of Love Silently, in a language known only to the Heart. Happy Rose Day!

To me, your love is the sweet fragrance of rose that reminds me always of you. Happy Rose Day.

Even if love is full of thorns, I’d still embrace it for I know that in between those thorns, there is a rose that’s worth all the pain.

Roses are red, violets are blue, Honey is sweet, so is you. Happy Rose day!

You know what Rose Means, It also means: R- Rare, O- Ones, S- Supporting, E- Entire life. Happy Rose Day!

As a true poet does not bother to be poetical. Nor does a nursery gardener scent his roses. I will also never get bothered to love you till forever. Happy rose day!

Lucky is the girl whom a man loves, whom he will give his roses to, all of his bouquets, ever.

As R is in Red, Red is in Blood, Blood is For Heart, Heart is For Love, Love is For You, You’re For Me Forever. Happy Rose Day Dear!

I would say, ‘Go ask any couple that’s been married for 30, 40, 50 years… Hasn’t it always been roses? #HappyRoseDay

Also Read | Valentine's Day 2020: Best Places To Buy Flower Bouquets In Kolkata

Also Read | Valentine's Day 2020: Ways To Celebrate Valentine's Day In Miami